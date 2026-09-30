Sydney Kings vs Brisbane Bullets: NBL27 Preview, Rosters & How to Watch

The undefeated Sydney Kings face the Brisbane Bullets on Wednesday, September 30, at Afterpay Arena in a marquee Hungry Jack’s NBL27 matchup. This high-stakes clash highlights the early-season Ignite Cup tournament and features a reunion with Will Weaver.

Clash of the Unbeatens at Afterpay Arena

Through the opening two rounds of the Hungry Jack’s NBL27 season, only two teams remain undefeated: Sydney and Brisbane. They will lock horns on Wednesday, September 30, at 7:30 pm AEST.

This fixture marks Will Weaver’s first time back in Sydney since guiding the Kings to the NBL20 Championship Series.

Inside the Ignite Cup Stakes

Wednesday night’s game counts directly toward the regular-season ladder while fueling the high-stakes Ignite Cup. Played across 20 Wednesday night games, this in-season tournament relies on a unique quarter-by-quarter scoring system to determine a separate Ignite Cup ladder.

For NBL27, the tournament evolves into a four-team Ignite Cup Finals Series hosted at AIS Arena in Canberra. Competitors are vying for a portion of $550,000 in total prize money—the biggest payout in League history, which exceeds last year’s $400,000.

The Point Guard Duel: Davis versus Velička

The engine of the League’s two undefeated sides has been their respective point guards. Continuing his strong form from last season, NBL26 Championship Series MVP Kendric Davis has secured successive Player of the Game displays.

At the same time, Arnas Velička has made a massive impact on the League, becoming the initial player to record double-digit assists across his first two matches since Derek Rucker achieved the feat in 1990.

Sydney Kings and Brisbane Bullets Expected Rosters & Status Team Key Guards & Forwards Notable Injuries & Absences Sydney Kings Davis, Dellavedova, Craig, Cooks, Carr Keli Leaupepe (ACL – Season) Brisbane Bullets Velička, Mackinnon, Hinton, Williams, Harrison Sam McDaniel (Hand – Round 4), Taine Murray (Lower Limb – Round 4-6)

How to Follow the Action Live

Watch every NBL27 game live on ESPN. Those attending in person can secure seats through official ticketing information channels.

For supporters tracking stats on the go, live scores, breaking news and game highlights are available via the free NBL App.