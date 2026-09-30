PMU Play launches Twist and Turf promotion for Arc de Triomphe

PMU Play is launching the “Twist & Turf” promotion ahead of the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Longchamp racecourse. The hybrid campaign combines online poker missions with horse racing forecasts, offering a total prize pool of 10,000 € split between a race-dependent bounty and a subsequent freeroll tournament.

The Bottom Line The Event: The promotion ties online poker play on PMU Play directly to the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe running at Longchamp on October 4, 2026.

The promotion ties online poker play on PMU Play directly to the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe running at Longchamp on October 4, 2026. The Mechanics: Players must complete five Twister poker games of 2 € or higher before race time to unlock a free betting prediction.

Players must complete five Twister poker games of 2 € or higher before race time to unlock a free betting prediction. The Payouts: Correct podium predictions grant a share of a 7,500 € pool (paid 50% cash and 50% racing bonus) alongside entry into a 2,500 € freeroll on October 7, 2026.

Bridging Online Poker and Historic Galloping at Longchamp

As the French flat-racing calendar reaches its annual crescendo, operators are finding novel ways to cross-pollinate traditional wagering verticals with digital gaming formats. PMU Play is turning to its poker user base for the upcoming Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, scheduled for October 4, 2026, at 16:00 on the Longchamp hippodrome. By launching the Twist & Turf promotion, the platform is intentionally intersecting fast-paced sit-and-go poker tournaments with classic European turf handicapping.

The strategy addresses a long-standing challenge in online gaming: moving players across siloed verticals. While poker enthusiasts and horse race bettors often inhabit entirely different ecosystems, promotional mechanics like these create a low-friction bridge. It invites digital card players to engage with the operator’s historical sportsbook offering without losing the gaming mechanics they already frequent.

How the Twist & Turf Qualification Mechanics Work

Participation requires players to navigate directly to the missions tab on PMU Play prior to the race start at Longchamp. The entry barrier is straightforward: users must complete a minimum of five Twister poker games at buy-ins of 2 € or higher. Once this digital prerequisite is fulfilled, the platform unlocks a complimentary prediction token for the feature race.

Participants then choose a selection for a Simple Gagnant/Placé wager from a curated list of top-tier race favorites. For those wary of singling out a specific runner, PMU Play includes an omnibus option covering all remaining partants in the field. Should a bettor’s initially chosen horse scratch before the gates open, the selection automatically rolls over to this blanket field category.

Splitting the 10,000 € Prize Pool Across Track and Table

Financial incentives are split between immediate race outcomes and subsequent poker play. Of the total 10,000 € promotional kitty, 7,500 € is earmarked for players who correctly pick the race winner. Those who select the victorious runner split this share evenly, with payouts structured as 50 percent cash and 50 percent hippique bonus credits designated for future racing stakes.

Even if a player’s selected runner misses the top spot but secures a second or third-place finish, they are not left empty-handed. Second and third-place predictions, alongside winning selections, secure a seat in the exclusive Twist & Turf QPAT Freeroll. Scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 20:00, this secondary poker event distributes a 2,500 € prize pool entirely on the digital felt, closing the promotional loop right back where it started.

Promotion Phase Requirement / Action Prize / Reward Poker Mission Play 5 Twister games (minimum 2 € buy-in) before Oct 4, 2026, at 16:00 Unlocked free race prediction Turf Prediction Select a Win/Place runner for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe Share of 7,500 € pool (50% cash, 50% racing bonus) for winners Freeroll Tournament Finish in top 3 prediction spots to qualify for the poker event on Oct 7, 2026 Entry to the 2,500 € QPAT Freeroll

The Broader Push for Vertical Integration

Promotional integration around tier-one sporting events like the Arc de Triomphe highlights how major operators leverage marquee cultural moments to drive multi-product engagement. By tying digital poker volume to France’s most prestigious day of galloping, platforms ensure that attention is captured across multiple screens and betting slips simultaneously.

As digital engagement shifts toward holistic ecosystems rather than standalone apps, initiatives like Twist & Turf provide a blueprint for operators seeking to maximize user lifetime value. Whether card players convert into long-term racing enthusiasts remains to be seen, but for one weekend in October, the tables at Longchamp and the digital felt are unmistakably linked.