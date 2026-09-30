France October 2026: gas prices rise 6.3% and APL increases

As the French economy turns into the final quarter of the year, a comprehensive wave of regulatory shifts takes effect on October 1, 2026. These updates directly alter household balance sheets, ranging from a 6.3% jump in benchmark natural gas prices and adjusted real estate lending usury caps to broader medical cost ceilings and extended commuter subsidies.

The Bottom Line

Energy Inflation: The CRE benchmark natural gas price climbs to 182.88 €/MWh, pushing annual heating costs higher for unhedged residential consumers.

The CRE benchmark natural gas price climbs to 182.88 €/MWh, pushing annual heating costs higher for unhedged residential consumers. Credit Accessibility: The 25-year mortgage usury rate rises to 5.40%, expanding borrowing eligibility for higher-cost insurance profiles, notably older buyers.

The 25-year mortgage usury rate rises to 5.40%, expanding borrowing eligibility for higher-cost insurance profiles, notably older buyers. Disposable Income Adjustments: Personal housing assistance (APL) increases automatically by 1.15%, while medical franchise annual caps expand from 100 € to 140 €.

Natural Gas Benchmark Reaches Multi-Year Highs

Energy markets face renewed cost pressures as the Commission de régulation de l’énergie (CRE) establishes the October benchmark gas price at 182.88 €/MWh TTC, up from 172.05 €/MWh in September. This represents a 6.3% single-month increase and marks a significant peak for regulated reference pricing. For consumers heating with gas, the kilowatt-hour rate shifts from 0.13474 € to 0.14521 € TTC, translating to a 7.8% increase in the supply component while fixed subscription charges remain flat.

Households locked into fixed-rate contracts, representing roughly 40% of residential users, remain insulated from these adjustments. However, those on index-linked plans absorb the new pricing immediately. Based on a standard annual reference consumption of 11,370 kWh, this trajectory implies an incremental cost of approximately 119 € over a full year if current wholesale rates persist. This upward revision compounds an approximate 50% increase observed across the broader energy sector since January.

Real Estate Usury Rate Adjustments Expand Borrowing Capacity

The Banque de France has recalibrated the legal usury ceilings for the final quarter, governing all loan originations from October 1 through December 31. The absolute cost limit for fixed-rate mortgages of 20 years and more moves from 5.29% to 5.40%. Variable-rate loans reset to 5.52%, while bridge loans climb to 6.49%.

Here is the math: the usury rate is not merely the nominal interest negotiated with a lender. It represents the Annual Percentage Rate of Charge (TAEG), which bundles nominal interest, mandatory borrower insurance, and administrative file, guarantee, and brokerage fees. For a 250,000 € loan over 25 years at a 4.10% nominal rate, burdened by a 0.70% annual insurance premium and 3,500 € in ancillary fees, the resulting TAEG lands at 5.39%. Under September’s 5.29% threshold, this exact dossier faced automatic rejection; under the new fourth-quarter calibration, it clears regulatory compliance for issuance.

Loan Category Previous Ceiling (Q3) New Ceiling (Q4) Fixed Rate (< 10 years) 4.07% 4.09% Fixed Rate (10 to < 20 years) 4.57% 4.68% Fixed Rate (20 years and plus) 5.29% 5.40% Variable Rate 5.28% 5.52% Bridge Loan 6.39% 6.49%

Targeted Health, Housing, and Commuter Subsidies

Beyond structural financing and utility overheads, fiscal and social parameters experience systemic updates. Personal housing allowances (APL, ALF, and ALS) distributed via CAF and MSA are revalorized by 1.15%, benefiting over 5.5 million households. Concurrently, the Ministry of Housing confirms no further revalorization is scheduled for 2027.

In healthcare, the annual cumulative ceiling for medical deductibles and flat-rate participation fees expands from 100 € to 140 € per insured person. Additionally, third-party payment rules are generalized for the psychological support program “Mon soutien psy,” removing upfront costs for covered sessions.

For commuters, the long-distance vehicle support initiative is extended through December. Furthermore, corporate tax-exempt allowances for employer-funded transit vouchers rise from a 600 € annual maximum to 1,000 € per employee.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.