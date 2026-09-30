SSG Landers Pitcher Avila’s Dominant Run Sparks MLB Return Speculation

SSG Landers foreign pitcher Avila has captured the attention of baseball scouts and analysts alike following an extraordinary string of performances in the KBO League. The dominant pitcher delivered a stellar outing on September 29 at Incheon SSG 랜더스필드, throwing a complete-game victory against the LG Twins. During the 104-pitch performance, he allowed just one run on eight hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts. His lone blemish came via a solo home run surrendered to Park Hae-min. Demonstrating remarkable stamina, Avila clocked a top speed of 158 km/h in the ninth inning and punctuated the victory by striking out his final batter with a 156 km/h fastball.

Since joining SSG for the latter half of the season, Avila has posted an 8-2 record with a 1.56 ERA across 13 appearances. Over 86⅔ innings, he has accumulated 89 strikeouts, a 1.00 WHIP, and a .206 opponent batting average. He has notched 12 quality starts in his 13 outings, including five scoreless games and three outings with just a single run allowed. His latest complete-game win marked his second of the season, following a shutout against the Doosan Bears on September 4. This achievement marks the first time an SSG pitcher has recorded multiple complete games in a single season since Kim Kwang-hyun in 2010, and it stands as the seventh time in franchise history—including the years under the SK Wyverns banner—that a pitcher has notched at least two complete-game wins in a single year.

Avila’s remarkable KBO League emergence has drawn high praise. KT Wiz manager Lee Kang-chul evaluated Avila’s pitching repertoire as more formidable than that of former Hanwha Eagles standout and current Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ponce, who dominated the league last season. Reflecting on his journey during a post-game interview, Avila admitted he is unsure why major league opportunities eluded him despite respectable numbers in the United States, stating he does not know by what criteria players are selected. However, he expressed gratitude for the support, love, and abundant opportunities he has found in South Korea.

Photo: mt.co.kr

Professional Journey and Cultural Adaptation

Before his standout campaign in South Korea, Avila made his major league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2019 and pitched in the majors through 2024, compiling an 8-4 record and a 3.51 ERA across 72 appearances, including eight starts. Last year, he competed in Japan with the Yakult Swallows, where he finished with a 7-8 record and a 4.04 ERA over 15 games. He then struggled during a stint in Triple-A minor league play earlier this year, posting a 3-7 record and a 7.50 ERA across 15 games, 13 of which were starts. Yet, upon transitioning to the KBO League, he has performed as an elite foreign player.

Avila credits his previous season in Japan for helping him navigate the cultural and structural differences of Asian baseball. He noted that learning to respect local customs and time management in Japan greatly eased his adjustment to South Korea. Furthermore, he observed significant strategic similarities between Japanese and Korean hitters, pointing out that both leagues feature a heavy emphasis on contact-oriented approaches and tactical play.

Photo: chosun.com

Contract Speculation and Future Outlook

While Avila previously expressed a desire to secure a multi-year contract spanning two or more seasons in South Korea, his phenomenal statistics have inevitably sparked speculation regarding a potential return to Major League Baseball. The KBO League has frequently served as a springboard for pitchers to earn lucrative contracts with North American organizations; notably, last year’s league MVP Ponce secured a three-year, $30 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

When asked about the possibility of returning to the major leagues, Avila maintained that he prefers to focus entirely on the present moment. He emphasized that he is currently under contract with SSG and remains fully dedicated to helping his team succeed, noting that any future opportunities will be evaluated when the time comes. As scouts continue to monitor his performances, the question of whether Avila will remain with SSG Landers next season remains one of the most compelling storylines in Korean professional baseball.