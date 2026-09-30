UK Could Consider Rejoining EU, Says Andy Burnham Amid Brexit Review

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced on Wednesday that the government may consider rejoining the European Union as part of a long-term review of the nation’s relationship with the bloc, arguing that current Brexit arrangements have delivered more harm than good.

Revisiting the Post-Brexit Landscape and Policy Shifts Speaking to the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Burnham outlined his intention to examine what remains realistically achievable for the United Kingdom. His options range from maintaining current arrangements and entering a customs union to establishing a single-market relationship or pursuing deeper integration through a return to the EU. This stance represents a distinct pivot from the 2024 Labour Party election manifesto. That platform previously committed the party to making Brexit work while expressly ruling out a return to the EU customs union or single market. Burnham addressed the Labour Party conference on Tuesday, laying responsibility for weakened migration and economic controls directly at the feet of Brexit. He asserted that the existing relationship framework with Brussels remains inadequate.

Upcoming EU Summit and the Ten-Year Economic Transformation Plan To advance these discussions, Burnham intends to use a delayed EU summit later this year to present various options for future relations and build consensus around a preferred path. As part of this broader strategy, he has also committed to publishing a 10-year plan designed to transform the British economy. While running as a candidate in the Makerfield by-election, Burnham promised not to return to the Brexit discussion and stated he was not offering Britain a pathway back into the EU. However, just last week, he admitted he might seek a mandate to rejoin the EU at the next general election. This evolving narrative risks reigniting internal divisions within the Labour Party. Keir Starmer previously pursued a more limited approach to closer ties with Brussels. Starmer’s policies focused on tighter alignment regarding food standards, a youth mobility agreement, and the reintegration of British industry into the EU’s carbon emissions trading system.

Political Fallout and Conservative Pushback The opposition was quick to condemn the Prime Minister’s remarks. Alex Burghart, Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party, sharply criticized Burnham’s comments, arguing that Labour cannot blame current economic struggles on a referendum held more than ten years ago. Conservative officials accused the Labour party of reigniting domestic polarization over the UK’s departure from the European Union. As the delayed EU summit approaches, the administration faces pressure to clarify its long-term diplomatic and economic strategy.