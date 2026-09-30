Crave and Illico+ launch new Canadian television series

As the fall television season settles into its regular broadcast patterns, a distinct wave of fresh premieres hits Canadian screens this week, featuring high-stakes reality horror, absurd historical documentaries, and return engagements for beloved cultural interview series.

The Bottom Line Crave launches the web-creator horror competition L’usine de peurs on September 30, offering a $20,000 grand prize.

launches the web-creator horror competition L’usine de peurs on September 30, offering a $20,000 grand prize. illico+ debuts the factual documentary series Fiasco on October 1, tackling bizarre local historical anomalies.

debuts the factual documentary series Fiasco on October 1, tackling bizarre local historical anomalies. ICI ARTV and ICI Télé roll out veteran cultural programming and community-focused feature documentaries over the weekend.

Crave Unleashes Web Creator Horror in L’usine de peurs

The streaming landscape on Crave gets a dose of adrenaline-fueled fright tonight, September 30, with the release of the first six episodes of L’usine de peurs. Hosted by content creator Cocottee, the new reality game show places well-known web personalities into elaborate, horror-inspired challenges designed to push their psychological limits.

Contestants must navigate a gauntlet of trials rooted in classic horror tropes. The objective is simple yet grueling: outlast the competition to claim the $20,000 cash prize as the last survivor standing.

Illico+ Explores Local Absurdities in Fiasco

Shifting from psychological terror to strange reality, illico+ rolls out the documentary series Fiasco on October 1. The series turns its lens toward four peculiar, stranger-than-fiction events from recent memory that captivated and baffled the public.

Quebec viewers will see deep dives into a diverse roster of bizarre regional headlines: the infamous influencer flight controversy, the widespread panic buying of toilet paper during the pandemic, the chaotic logistical breakdown of the Cocothon in Laval, and the abrupt television sign-off that marked the end of En mode Salvail.

Returning Cultural Staples and Community Portraits on ICI ARTV and ICI Télé

Linear public broadcasting balances out the genre and true-story offerings with trusted cultural programming later in the week. On Friday, October 2, at 8:00 p.m., ICI ARTV brings back Pour emporter for its ninth season, with host France Beaudoin kicking off another round of intimate literary and artistic discussions.

The weekend continues on Saturday, October 3, at 10:30 p.m. on ICI Télé with the broadcast of the feature documentary Coeur de motard. The project highlights a motorcycle club driven not by typical outlaw aesthetics, but by radical bienveillance—redefining brotherhood, fraternity, and community belonging. The profile gains timely traction following a warm reception on the variety talk show Tout le monde en parle, where featured club members appeared just days ahead of the broadcast.