European Stock Markets Set for Higher Open Amid Easing Fed Rate Hikes and Macro Data Focus

European markets are positioned for a higher open, led by anticipated gains across major continental indexes. This upward momentum follows cooling expectations for near-term interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors are balancing easing monetary tightening pressures against ongoing macroeconomic data releases across the eurozone.

The Bottom Line

European equity futures point toward a positive open, driven by shifting expectations around Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Benchmark yields are stabilizing, with the German 10-year yield easing 4 basis points to 3.6%.

Upcoming preliminary consumer price data for September across major eurozone economies will dictate near-term central bank positioning.

Futures Point to Green Openings Across Continental Exchanges

European stock markets are heading toward a green opening, buoyed by declining expectations that the U.S. central bank will aggressively accelerate its hiking cycle. IG forecasts an opening gain of 175 points for the German DAX and a plus of 48 points for the French CAC 40. Meanwhile, the British FTSE seems set to open 65 points higher.

This risk-on sentiment follows comments made by New York Fed President John Williams. He indicated that the central bank faces no immediate urgency to raise rates following the adjustment earlier in the month. His remarks suggest a potential pause until December, shifting market psychology across global exchanges.

Yield Stabilization and the Macroeconomic Data Docket

The German 10-year yield declined 4 basis points to 3.6%, reflecting a broader stabilization of European sovereign debt after recent volatility. Attention now turns to critical inflation indicators. Preliminary September consumer price data is scheduled for release across major eurozone economies, including Germany, France, and Italy, culminating in region-wide figures.

Index Closing Level Daily Percentage Change Euro STOXX 50 6.320,26 +0,3% DAX 25.399,21 +0,1% CAC 40 8.035,87 -0,5% AEX 1.120,19 +0,4% FTSE MIB 51.804,94 +0,1%

Early data points arrived via national releases. Spanish inflation accelerated to 4,9%, while Belgian figures ticked upward to approximately 4,7%. Despite these pressures, ING noted that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has softened expectations for an October rate hike. Lagarde emphasized that tight financial conditions are dampening the pass-through of energy costs, pointing to a measured central bank response devoid of aggressive second-round effects.

Sector Divergence in European Equities

Trading sessions continue to demonstrate sharp divergence across sectors. European semiconductor shares posted notable gains. Amsterdam-listed equipment manufacturers ASML, ASMI, and Besi advanced between 4,2 and 4,4 percent. Component supplier Infineon added 4,8 percent.

In Paris, industrial supplier Legrand jumped 6,1 percent after upgrading its 2030 strategic targets and outlining expansion plans tailored for artificial intelligence-driven datacenters. Conversely, energy majors faced downward pressure amid retreating oil prices. Brent crude dipped over one percent to trade near 104 dollar per barrel, driven by expectations of a diplomatic breakthrough and recovering output in the Gulf region according to data from Kpler. Consequently, oil heavyweights Shell and SBM Offshore declined 1,6 and 3,3 percent respectively.

Market Outlook and Policy Trajectory

As global markets digest shifting commodity prices and monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic, equity valuations remain highly sensitive to incoming labor and inflation prints.