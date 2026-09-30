Two Arrested in Bauska for Kidnapping and Assault Over Financial Dispute

In the quiet hours of late June, a man born in 2002 in Bauska became the target of a targeted, hours-long assault fueled by financial disputes, culminating in a terrifying abduction and abandonment in a secluded forest.
From Late-Night Confrontation to Forest Isolation
The ordeal began during the night of June 26, when several individuals, motivated by financial disagreements, used violence to seize a man born in 2002 and took him against his will to an apartment in Bauska.
Inside the apartment, the victim was denied the opportunity to move freely and leave the premises. The captors subjected him to physical violence for several hours, striking him with various objects. As the ordeal escalated, the assailants bound his hands and pulled a sack over his head. They then forced him into the trunk of an automobile and transported him to a forest area within the Bauska municipality, where the physical assaults continued before they abandoned him there.
The Breakthrough and Arrests in Late September
Investigative work bore fruit on September 23, when officers detained two male suspects born in 2001 and 2007. Executing searches of the suspects’ residences, investigators uncovered and seized suspected narcotic substances, which have since been forwarded for laboratory analysis.
The legal net tightened further on September 24 when the court imposed remand custody as a security measure for both detainees. The detained individuals had previously surfaced on the radar of law enforcement in connection with offenses committed under the influence of intoxicating substances.
Legal Framework and Potential Penalties Under Criminal Law
The police have initiated a criminal process under Section 153, Paragraph 3 of the Criminal Law, which addresses kidnapping committed by an organized group. Under Latvian penal code provisions, this charge carries a custodial sentence ranging from three to twelve years.
In addition to potential prison time, the penalty may include property confiscation, either in full or in part, alongside up to three years of probation supervision.