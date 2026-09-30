Two Arrested in Bauska for Kidnapping and Assault Over Financial Dispute

In the quiet hours of late June, a man born in 2002 in Bauska became the target of a targeted, hours-long assault fueled by financial disputes, culminating in a terrifying abduction and abandonment in a secluded forest.

From Late-Night Confrontation to Forest Isolation

The ordeal began during the night of June 26, when several individuals, motivated by financial disagreements, used violence to seize a man born in 2002 and took him against his will to an apartment in Bauska.

Inside the apartment, the victim was denied the opportunity to move freely and leave the premises. The captors subjected him to physical violence for several hours, striking him with various objects. As the ordeal escalated, the assailants bound his hands and pulled a sack over his head. They then forced him into the trunk of an automobile and transported him to a forest area within the Bauska municipality, where the physical assaults continued before they abandoned him there.