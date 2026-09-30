Lund University Researchers Map Touch Signaling Pathway in Arabidopsis

Researchers at Lund University have mapped a cellular signaling pathway in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana that explains how mechanical stimuli like wind or touch trigger a rapid molecular chain reaction, altering gene activity and adaptive growth within 60 seconds.

Unlocking a 25-Year-Old Mystery in Plant Biology

Plants are often perceived as static, passive organisms rooted to a single spot. In reality, they are locked in a continuous loop of environmental surveillance. When the wind picks up, rain lashes down, or a herbivore begins feeding, plants must register those physical forces and respond accordingly. While biologists have known for over 25 years that mechanical stress activates MAP kinases—proteins responsible for transducing signals within cells—the exact upstream trigger and its connection to plant development remained elusive.

A study published in Nature Communications bridges that 25-year-old knowledge gap. Led by a team at Lund University in Sweden, researchers subjected the small flowering weed Arabidopsis thaliana to various forms of mechanical stimulation. They discovered an intricate, rapid-fire protein chain that converts physical contact into internal molecular communication.

The 60-Second Protein Cascade

When physical force touches a plant, the reaction is nearly instantaneous. Within 60 seconds of stimulation, a specific sequence of three protein groups switches on, functioning much like a molecular waterfall.

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The research team identified the cascade as involving MAPKKK3/4/5 activating MKK4/5, which in turn activate MPK3/6. This phosphorylation pathway controls the vast majority of the plant’s early touch response, altering the activity of approximately 800 genes. Additionally, the fast signaling shares functional parallels with CAMTA (calmodulin-binding transcription factor) genes, pointing to a cooperative mechanism between MAPKs and CAMTAs in governing the plant’s physical reactions.

“We have known for more than 25 years that mechanical stimulation activates MAP kinases, but a crucial piece of the puzzle has been missing: what triggers the signal and how it is linked to the plant’s subsequent development. We have now identified that signaling pathway,” stated Olivier Van Aken, biology researcher at Lund University.

Independent Stress Routes and Thigmomorphogenesis

Intriguingly, while this protein cascade is critical for touch-regulated protein activities, it operates independently of other established stress pathways. The study revealed that the cascade does not directly influence the early activation of jasmonic acid (JA), a common plant hormone route associated with defense and stress signalling. Furthermore, the absence of JA left the early phosphoproteome unchanged, confirming the existence of multiple independent response pathways inside the cell.

This newly mapped signaling network drives thigmomorphogenesis—the process by which plants alter their growth, shape, and physical defenses based on past experiences of mechanical stress. When researchers removed MAPKKK3/4/5 or MKK4/5 from the experimental systems, the plants exhibited a reduced capacity for adaptive growth.

“It is remarkable that a signal initiated within a minute can have such widespread effects,” noted Huy Cuong Tran, biology researcher at Lund University and first author of the study.

Bridging Fundamental Science to Agricultural Resilience

While this research remains fundamental science, it carries promising implications for future agricultural applications. Controlled mechanical stimulation, such as the rolling of grain crops, has already demonstrated potential in mitigating the effects of lodging—where crops are flattened by wind and rain—and improving drought resistance.

“Plants may appear still and passive, but they are constantly monitoring what happens around them,” observed Viktor Johansson, PhD student at Lund University. “By understanding the molecular mechanisms behind these signals, we can better understand how plants adapt to their environment and cope with changing conditions such as climate change.”