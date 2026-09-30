AI Whole-Body MRI Scans Reveal Hidden Health Insights in Multiple Myeloma Patients

Researchers at The Royal Marsden NHS Trust have developed an artificial intelligence tool that automatically measures skeletal muscle, body fat, and organ volumes from routine whole-body magnetic resonance imaging scans. Published as an advance for multiple myeloma patients, the technology extracts crucial overall health data beyond mere cancer tracking.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Beyond Cancer Mapping: Standard whole-body MRI scans traditionally track tumor locations, but new AI tools can now evaluate a patient’s overall physical constitution at the same time.

Standard whole-body MRI scans traditionally track tumor locations, but new AI tools can now evaluate a patient’s overall physical constitution at the same time. Tracking Body Composition Shifts: Analysis reveals that treatments like induction chemotherapy cause abdominal skeletal muscle to decrease while fat deposits temporarily rise.

Analysis reveals that treatments like induction chemotherapy cause abdominal skeletal muscle to decrease while fat deposits temporarily rise. Personalized Care Integration: These automated insights could soon help clinicians flag patients who need tailored physical therapy, targeted nutritional guidance, or specialized exercise programs.

AI Extraction of Body Composition from Routine Imaging

Multiple myeloma is an incurable cancer of the plasma cells, with approximately 6,000 people diagnosed with the condition every year in the UK. Patients typically undergo prolonged treatment involving combinations of drugs over several years. Even though therapeutic progress has greatly enhanced survival rates, these medical interventions can likewise impact physical fitness, body fat percentages, and muscular health. Until now, clinicians have had limited ways of objectively measuring these changes.

Seeking a solution to this challenge, researchers at The Royal Marsden formulated an artificial intelligence utility capable of autonomously evaluating organ sizes, fatty tissue, and skeletal muscle in people with multiple myeloma by relying solely on standard whole-body MRI scans. Christina Messiou, chief investigator of the study, consultant radiologist at The Royal Marsden, and professor for personalised oncology at The Institute of Cancer Research, explained the core premise of the work. “This research shows that we can learn more from the MRI scans that patients are already having as part of their care,” Messiou stated.

Tracking Biological Changes Across Chemotherapy and Transplants

The research evaluated the magnetic resonance imaging scans drawn from 40 participants who had completed imaging prior to therapy, following induction chemotherapy, and subsequent to a stem cell transplant. By deploying the newly developed artificial intelligence architecture across these data points, the research team mapped precise volumetric fluctuations in soft tissues.

The findings demonstrated clear biological patterns linked to specific phases of cancer therapy. Abdominal skeletal muscle decreased following induction chemotherapy. Concurrently, both subcutaneous and visceral fat increased during treatment, before partially recovering after a stem cell transplant.

Body Composition Shifts Across Multiple Myeloma Treatment Phases Treatment Milestone Skeletal Muscle Volume Subcutaneous & Visceral Fat Pre-Treatment Baseline Standard baseline Standard baseline Post-Induction Chemotherapy Decreased (Abdominal) Increased Post-Stem Cell Transplant Gradual stabilization Partial recovery

By capturing these underlying physical metrics, the AI model constructs a more comprehensive physiological profile. “By using AI to understand changes in body composition over the course of treatment, we hope to build a more complete picture of a patient’s overall health, not just how their cancer is responding,” Messiou noted.

Future Clinical Integration and Multicenter Validation

Moving forward, this methodology might assist in singling out individuals who stand to gain from a more comprehensive approach to cancer management, incorporating extra assistance like exercise regimens, dietary guidance, or physical therapy. Messiou further noted that this technology could facilitate earlier identification of adverse therapy effects and allow medical professionals to evaluate how different treatments affect general patient wellness. “While this technology is still at the research stage, our long-term vision is for every whole-body MRI scan to provide not only information about the disease itself, but also valuable insights into a patient’s overall physical health, helping us deliver more personalised care,” Messiou emphasized.

Before these diagnostic algorithms enter standard hospital protocols, wider validation is mandatory. The trust indicated that extensive studies involving multiple centers are required next to validate these results before the system sees implementation in everyday medical practice.

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