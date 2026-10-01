Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria: Protests Halt Game Before Austrian Comeback

Pro-Palestine Protests Halt Play as Republic of Ireland Settle for 2-2 Draw Against Austria

The Republic of Ireland were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Austria in their UEFA Nations League encounter at the Aviva Stadium, after a match that was twice interrupted in the first half by demonstrations. Troy Parrott scored twice for the hosts, but a second-half comeback by Austria denied Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men victory in Dublin.

The contest carried a heavy backdrop of scrutiny following the Republic’s recent fixtures against Israel, which have sparked protests across the country. A significant security presence was deployed at the Aviva Stadium, yet demonstrators still managed to disrupt the opening 45 minutes of play twice.

Campaign group Stop the Game later stated that activists launched a “limited tennis ball protest,” hurling tennis balls wrapped in stickers featuring the Palestinian flag and the text “#StopTheGame” onto the pitch. The referee briefly paused the action while stewards cleared the objects away, a pause both teams utilized for a quick water break.

A second interruption followed around the 35th minute when a man ran onto the field from the opposite side carrying a Palestinian flag. Security personnel immediately tackled the individual and carried him off the pitch.

Troy Parrott Shines as Early Brilliance Fades

Despite the disruptions, the Republic of Ireland started strongly. Troy Parrott opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a sensational solo goal after bringing down an Adam Idah header. The striker slipped the ball through Philipp Lienhart’s legs, evaded challengers with a mazy run, and slotted past Austrian goalkeeper Florian Wiegele.

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The hosts doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time. Ryan Manning was clipped in the box by Nicolas Seiwald, and after a video assistant referee check, Parrott stepped up to blast home the resulting penalty.

The performance featured Finn Azaz returning in a deeper midfield role. Azaz had experienced a difficult week dealing with family connections to Israel, remaining an unused substitute during the team’s fixture in Debrecen, Hungary. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu also returned to the matchday squad as a substitute after making himself unavailable for the Israel meetings.

Austria’s Second-Half Substitutes Turn the Tide

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick introduced crucial changes at the interval, bringing on Michael Gregoritsch, Konrad Laimer, and Maximilian Wober. The tactical adjustments shifted the momentum of the game.

In the 71st minute, a defensive mistake by Liam Kitching allowed Austria to work the ball to an unmarked Alexander Prass. The substitute slammed a high shot past goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher. Although the offside flag was initially raised, the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

Just six minutes later, Gregoritsch leveled the score at 2-2, firing into the corner past Kelleher, who guessed the wrong way. Both sides pressed for a late winner, with Republic captain Dara O’Shea denied by a leaping save from Wiegele, while Gregoritsch sent another effort over the crossbar.

The draw leaves the Republic of Ireland third in Group B3 at the halfway point of the group stage, sitting behind Austria and Kosovo. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side now prepares to face Israel in their scheduled behind-closed-doors “home” fixture in Backa Topola, Serbia, on Sunday.