Trainers Debate Whether Walking Counts as Exercise

Walking can qualify as exercise when it is structured, intentional, and programmed, according to experts like Domenic Angelino and Dr. Pat Davidson featured in a fitness debate alongside Max Lugavere, Brady Holmer, and Andrew Huberman. While casual steps offer proven longevity benefits, experts remain divided on whether low-intensity ambulation meets the threshold for true physical training.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Activity vs. Exercise: Casual movement burns calories, but true exercise requires structured physiological overload to force bodily adaptation.

Casual movement burns calories, but true exercise requires structured physiological overload to force bodily adaptation. Cardiovascular Zones: A standard leisure walk often registers in Zone 1 (50 to 60 percent of maximum heart rate), which may fall below effective training thresholds for conditioned athletes.

A standard leisure walk often registers in Zone 1 (50 to 60 percent of maximum heart rate), which may fall below effective training thresholds for conditioned athletes. Dose-Dependent Longevity: Accumulating roughly 8,000 steps daily maintains a robust statistical association with reduced mortality and lowered disease risk across diverse populations.

Defining Exercise Through Physiological Overload

The distinction between daily movement and structured training hinges on metabolic and muscular stress. Ebenezer Samuel, CSCS, fitness director, explains that physical activity encompasses any movement, whereas exercise specifically overloads a biological system to drive adaptation. These adaptations target muscle hypertrophy, muscular strength, or aerobic capacity.

For populations transitioning toward healthier lifestyles, daily ambulation initiates vital cardiorespiratory changes. Domenic Angelino, MS, MPH, CSCS, chief exercise scientist at FitCraft, notes that intentional walking enhances stroke volume—the quantity of blood expelled by the left ventricle during each contraction. This mechanical demand improves the heart’s pumping efficiency, reducing overall cardiovascular disease risk.

Contrasting Expert Perspectives on Cardio Intensity

Social media discourse highlights a sharp divide among fitness commentators regarding step counts and cardio categorization. Max Lugavere rates walking as a ten out of ten for general health, whereas Brady Holmer calls the practice massively overrated as cardio. Andrew Huberman further contends that achieving 7,000 steps daily is necessary but insufficient to fulfill an individual’s daily exercise requirement.

Dr. Pat Davidson, an exercise physiologist and strength coach, aligns with the view that unstructured movement lacks the intentional progression required for athletic training. Davidson emphasizes that walking to catch public transit or complete lawn care is not exercise because it lacks a time-encapsulated goal and structured progression. For well-conditioned athletes, Zone 1 walking intensity fails to match standard warm-up demands.

The Universal Baseline of Step Thresholds

Despite debates over its classification as a workout, clinical consensus underscores the profound systemic impact of threshold daily walking. Davidson highlights that accumulating an adequate volume of steps remains one of the few interventions yielding sweeping health improvements across diverse demographic groups. Mario Mejia, PT, DPT, physical therapist at Next Play Physical Therapy & Performance, reinforces that intentionality transforms basic locomotion into a structured therapeutic modality.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.