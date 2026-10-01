Niners Chemnitz Guard Cobe Williams Suspended for Three Games After Choking Incident

Cobe Williams, point guard for Niners Chemnitz, has been suspended for three BBL matches and fined 6,000 euros following a disqualifying foul during a 94-93 overtime victory over Phoenix Hagen.

Disqualification in Overtime Thriller Triggers BBL Discipline

The Basketball Bundesliga has handed down a sharp penalty following a volatile physical confrontation on the court. Cobe Williams will miss three upcoming league fixtures and pay a 6,000-euro fine, as announced by league judge Dirk Horstmann. The disciplinary action stems from an incident roughly three minutes before the end of regulation time in a tense home match against Phoenix Hagen on Sunday, September 27, 2026, where the Niners ultimately secured a 94-93 victory in overtime, as basketball-world.news reported.

During a battle for the ball under expiring shot-clock conditions, Hagen’s Adam Kunkel pulled the Chemnitz player toward the floor. In response, Williams grabbed his opponent by the throat while Kunkel lay on the ground. Referees reviewed the footage and immediately disqualified Williams from the game with 3 minutes and 9 seconds remaining on the clock.

Photo: freiepresse.de

Contrition Mitigates Suspension Length While Fine Reflects Severity

In official statements provided to the BBL, the 26-year-old guard expressed explicit remorse for his actions, acknowledging that the escalation was entirely avoidable. Independent league officials weighed this apology against the sheer physical nature of the foul. While the suspension was kept to three mandatory matches, the financial penalty was elevated to 6,000 euros due to the severity of the throat-grab.

According to regulations cited by Freie Presse, Williams retains the right to appeal the decision within a three-day window. However, filing an appeal does not temporarily suspend the penalty, meaning the player’s absence from upcoming domestic fixtures is locked in.

Roster Depth Tested Amid European Commitments and Injuries

Averaging 13.3 points per contest, Williams stands as a central pillar of the team’s offensive structure, Sportschau noted in its regional coverage. Head coach Rodrigo Pastore faces a depleted backcourt as the club prepares for a demanding domestic schedule, compounded by an existing knee injury sidelining Yohan Choupas.

BBL Disciplinary Action and Roster Impact for Niners Chemnitz Player Offense BBL Penalty Immediate Impact Cobe Williams Throat grab on Adam Kunkel (Phoenix Hagen) 3-match suspension, €6,000 fine Misses upcoming games including Jena; leaves backcourt heavily depleted alongside Stefan Smith and Phlandrous Fleming

With only Stefan Smith and Phlandrous Fleming remaining as available natural guards from a four-man rotation, the team’s depth is stretched to its absolute limits. While Williams traveled with the squad to Istanbul for a European clash against Turkish powerhouse Tofas Bursa, managing domestic rotation limits remains an ongoing challenge for the coaching staff ahead of Sunday’s upcoming league fixture at Science City Jena.

Open Questions Surround Squad Management and Final Appeal Status

Whether the Niners Chemnitz management will formally move forward with an appeal within the tight three-day window remains unconfirmed by club officials, who have maintained a strict policy regarding internal disciplinary procedures and ongoing league evaluations. As the team pivots between international fixtures and domestic league pressures, the precise tactical adjustments coach Pastore will implement to compensate for his missing floor general in the upcoming matches are yet to be seen.