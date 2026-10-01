New Military Testosterone Screening Policy for Male Service Members in 2026

The Defense Health Agency has implemented a new testosterone-deficiency screening policy for male service members age 30 and older during periodic health assessments, entry examinations, or annual physicals, creating one of the most notable changes to military men’s health screening in 2026.

DHA Guidelines and Screening Mechanics

Under guidance released in September 2026, medical professionals are directed to screen male service members age 30 and older for testosterone deficiency during periodic health assessments, entry examinations, or annual physicals. Men under 30 may also be screened upon request or when clinical indicators are identified.

The DHA described the screening itself as a structured review of symptoms and risk factors rather than a universal blood test. When that initial assessment raises concerns, clinicians determine whether laboratory testing and further evaluation are necessary.

To diagnose low testosterone, a medical provider reviews whether a patient experiences erectile dysfunction, reduced libido, impaired memory, depression, or other symptoms of a hormone imbalance. Risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, a prior traumatic brain injury, bone injury, or sleep apnea are also evaluated to determine if a hormone level is out of balance.

Policy Origins and Official Rationale

The policy follows a July 2026 announcement by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a brief video titled “The High T Department of War.”

“This initiative … is not about artificial enhancement; it’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight,” Hegseth said in a release.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell noted in a release that the initiative aims to invest in warfighter health, strengthen performance, and maximize force readiness by proactively identifying and treating suboptimal hormone levels. The Pentagon has framed the policy as part of a broader push to improve troop health, including addressing “operator syndrome,” a stress-induced drop in testosterone that appears more common in the special operations community.

Deployment, Treatment, and Operational Impacts

When testosterone deficiency is identified, medical professionals can discuss hormone replacement therapy or other treatments on an individualized basis.

Troops with testosterone prescriptions can still deploy if proper planning occurs beforehand. The DHA requires treatment supplies to last the duration of a deployment plus an additional 90 days, a requirement that could present logistical hurdles if overseas rotations are extended. Geographic location can also introduce complications regarding temperature-controlled storage for injectable testosterone or authorization for topical medications.

While stable maintenance therapy does not automatically alter a service member’s deployment status or duty assignment, troops working in aeromedical, dive, submarine, and nuclear fields may be disqualified for duty if diagnosed with testosterone deficiency. Service officials retain final authority on whether the condition interferes with those critical missions. For service members desiring children, the DHA noted that treatments can be selected that raise testosterone without halting sperm production, or troops can pursue cryopreservation.

Medical Community Response

Medical groups have raised concerns regarding the directive. The Endocrine Society responded to the guideline on September 24, stating that existing evidence does not support population-level testosterone screening in asymptomatic men, while warning about potential false positives and fertility issues.

The disagreement underscores the need for careful interpretation of test results and individualized medical decisions rather than relying on a single laboratory number. For active-duty personnel, outside treatment raises questions regarding TRICARE referrals and military readiness, while Guard and Reserve members navigate different healthcare arrangements based on activation status and plan eligibility.