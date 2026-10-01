Quavo Confirms He Has a Son and Daughter on Spotify

Quavo revealed he is a father to both a son and a daughter during a Wednesday, Sept. 30, appearance on Spotify’s Countdown To video series with Yung Miami. The Atlanta rapper, speaking ahead of his album release, shared that he has welcomed two children while reflecting on his own upbringing and how fatherhood shaped his latest music.

The Bottom Line Quavo confirmed he has a son and a daughter during a Spotify interview with Yung Miami, telling the host, “I have a boy and I have a girl.” The 35-year-old rapper connected his desire to be present for his children to the loss of his father at age four. The revelation arrived alongside news of his upcoming album QRÖMELIFE, executive-produced by Pharrell and slated for an Oct. 2 release.

Quavo Confirms Two Children During Spotify Interview

Sitting down with Yung Miami on Wednesday (Sept. 30) for Spotify’s Countdown To video series, Quavo addressed rumors surrounding his family life after posting behind-the-scenes footage featuring his baby girl earlier in the week. The conversation quickly expanded when the rapper confirmed the arrival of a second child. “It’s about time. I’m 35. I needed some [kids]. I have a boy and I have a girl,” Quavo said on the program.

He noted that he had been waiting to start a family for some time, drawing a direct line between his current domestic life and his early childhood. “My dad died at four so I just want to be present all the time. I just want to be there. I want to be the man. What’s QRÖMELIFE without bringing in new life?” he added. While the rapper did not disclose the identities of the children’s mothers during the interview, Quavo has been dating professional gymnast and model Erica Fontaine for some years.

Fatherhood Shapes New Album QRÖMELIFE

The timing of the family announcement coincides with the rollout of Quavo’s new studio project, QRÖMELIFE, which is executive-produced by Pharrell and scheduled to drop on Friday (Oct. 2). According to the rapper, stepping into fatherhood altered his approach to recording and emotional regulation in the studio. “With this album, it challenged me. Fatherhood challenged me. It put me in a point to where, okay, now I gotta step up and be responsible, be accountable and also control my emotions,” Quavo explained during the interview.

He emphasized that the responsibilities of parenting required a distinct shift in his professional demeanor. “You don’t wanna be mad when you come inside and you can’t make a hit or you can’t make a song or upset. Little kids can’t see that. You gotta be chrome. You gotta be steal. You gotta have a poker face,” he said.

QRÖMELIFE Album Details and Release Information Detail Information Release Date Friday, Oct. 2 Executive Producer Pharrell Featured Artists Justin Timberlake, Yung Miami, A$AP Rocky, T.I., Tyler, the Creator, Future, Lil Baby, Offset Notable Collaboration First collaboration with Quavo in over four years

Star-Studded Tracklist and the Return of Offset

QRÖMELIFE arrives with a robust roster of guest appearances spanning hip-hop and pop. Expected features on the project include Justin Timberlake, Yung Miami, A$AP Rocky, T.I., Tyler, the Creator, Future, and Lil Baby. Notably, the album features a collaboration with Offset, marking his first collaboration with Quavo in over four years.

The album release follows a busy promotional cycle that included the Spotify video appearance where the fatherhood news was disclosed. Listeners and fans can view the full discussion of fatherhood and the album’s creation at the three-minute mark of the Countdown To episode.