Sheet-Pan Harvest Bowl: A Boulder Farmers Market Recipe

The Boulder Farmers Market on 13th Street offers inspiration for versatile sheet-pan harvest bowls featuring roasted squash, onions, fresh apples or preserves, and sturdy autumn greens over warm grains, as fruit vendors adapt to a severe spring freeze for the 2026 season.

The Bottom Line

The Boulder Farmers Market operates downtown on 13th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Arapahoe Avenue, with Saturday hours running 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through November 21, 2026, and Wednesday hours through October 7.

An April 17 freeze wiped out the 2026 tree-fruit crop at Ela Family Farms, limiting their fresh offerings while keeping preserved items like applesauce and fruit butters on hand.

A sheet-pan harvest bowl combines roasted delicata or butternut squash, onions, greens, and grains in about 50 minutes, offering a flexible weeknight meal or batch-cooking option.

Navigating Boulder Market Availability After the April Freeze

Shoppers bringing pets are reminded to leave them at home, as only service animals are permitted on site.

Fruit shopping requires extra flexibility this season due to weather setbacks. Steve Ela and the team at Ela Family Farms stated that an April 17 freeze destroyed their entire 2026 tree-fruit crop.

The farm has limited its market appearances as a result. However, they continue to supply preserved fruit products such as applesauce, fruit butters, jams, and dried fruit.

Adapting Recipes to Available Colorado Produce

The loss at Ela Family Farms does not mean every orchard in Colorado lost its apples. Growers across the region have varying yields, making direct conversations with vendors essential for shaping weekly dinner plans.

Fresh apples work well in a sheet-pan dinner, but a spoonful of unsweetened applesauce provides a gentle sweetness at the finish if fresh fruit is unavailable. Choosing sturdy vegetables based on market availability rather than a rigid list keeps the process practical.

Building a Boulder Sheet-Pan Harvest Bowl at Home

The recipe serves four and requires about 50 minutes of preparation, plus the cooking time for grains. The ingredient list calls for one medium delicata or small butternut squash weighing about 1.5 pounds, two firm apples, and one large onion.

Cooks can use three cups of chopped kale or other sturdy greens with stems removed, or half a small cabbage cut into thin wedges. Three tablespoons of olive oil, one tablespoon of Colorado honey or maple syrup, and three-quarters of a teaspoon of salt round out the base.

The oven goes to 425°F. Squash seeds are scooped out before cutting the flesh into roughly three-quarter-inch pieces, keeping the delicata skin on while peeling the butternut variety.

Squash and onion toss with two tablespoons of oil, salt, pepper, and optional fresh sage or thyme before spreading across a large rimmed sheet pan. Cabbage goes on at this stage too, placed with a cut side against the pan if it is part of the meal.

Everything roasts for 20 minutes before a turn, after which lightly oiled apple wedges join the pan for another 15 to 20 minutes. Greens go in during the final five to eight minutes if used instead of cabbage.

A second pan prevents crowding, which would otherwise cause the vegetables to steam instead of brown. The roasted mix spoons over three cups of warm farro, barley, or brown rice.

Serving Variations and Weekday Flexibility

Finishing touches include a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, lemon juice to taste, and toasted pumpkin seeds or walnuts. Crumbled goat cheese or plain yogurt remain optional toppings for individual servings.

For a more substantial meal, home cooks can add a drained can of white beans or chickpeas. Maple syrup keeps the dish vegan while skipping dairy.

Keeping the grain, roasted vegetables, and toppings separate allows for easy assembly throughout the week. Leftovers reheat for dinner, fit into a wrap, or pair with a fried egg for breakfast.