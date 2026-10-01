Blue House exhibits regional K-culture roots

Roots of K-Culture Unveiled at the Blue House and Beyond This Season

The latest cultural initiatives spotlight regional identities across South Korea, featuring the ‘Islands, Fields, and Mountains Rising’ special exhibition at the Blue House Sangchae alongside nationwide heritage displays, theatrical performances, and cinematic releases.

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Regional Heritage Focus: The Blue House Sangchae exhibition runs through December 31, exploring how geography shaped local cultures in Jeju, Jeonbuk, and Gangwon.

The Blue House Sangchae exhibition runs through December 31, exploring how geography shaped local cultures in Jeju, Jeonbuk, and Gangwon. National Art and Film Slate: The 2026 National Treasures Tour showcases the Agricultural Bronze Artifact in Gochang, while major autumn film releases bring diverse storytelling to local screens.

Exploring the Roots of Regional Identity at the Blue House

Building on the ‘Palpable Brilliance: Regions Full of K’ permanent exhibition, the new special exhibition ‘Islands, Fields, and Mountains Rising’ opened its doors to the public. The display focuses on the ‘three special’ regions of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, Jeonbuk Special Self-Governing Province, and Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province, examining how distinct topographical and ecological environments influenced local lifestyles. Photographs, videos, and historical artifacts illustrate these connections. Local creators and planners actively participated in the curation to present an internal perspective of regional life. Every Wednesday at 12:10 PM, ‘Culture Day’ regular performances interpret regional culture through performing arts. The exhibition space on the first floor of the Blue House Sangchae runs through December 31.

National Treasures and Meteorological Art Converge Nationwide

The ‘2026 National Treasures Tour’ reaches its fourth exhibition at the Gochang Dolmen Museum, running through November 22. Visitors can view the Agricultural Bronze Artifact and a shield-shaped bronze artifact from the Bronze Age, alongside a bronze bell from Nonsan donated by the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee. Meanwhile, the National Meteorological Museum hosts ‘What Color Is Today?’ through December 6. The exhibition visualizes meteorological phenomena such as rainbows, sunsets, and sun glints, accompanied by music directed by music director Hareem. In Seoul, artist Lee Hee-don utilizes paper mulberry fibers in his exhibition running from October 14 to November 10 at Bella Han Gallery to examine interpersonal connections.

Autumn Screen Additions and Literary Explorations

The literary and cinematic landscape sees several notable releases this season. Family medicine specialist Yang Seong-gwan published ‘I Will Decline Life-Sustaining Treatment’ via Hippocrates, drawing on two decades of clinical experience to examine end-of-life care decisions. In cinema, the mystery thriller film ‘Lost Paradise’, starring Kim Hyun-joo and Bae Hyun-sung, received its world premiere at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival’s Special Presentation section ahead of its October 21 domestic release. Director-led and cast-driven projects continue with ‘Flowing Journey’, starring Kim Hye-ok and Justin Min, opening on October 28. Additionally, the documentary ‘Shall We Run’, documenting singer Sean’s completion of the world’s seven major marathons with narration by actor Park Bo-gum, opens on October 16. Stage and musical productions round out the calendar, featuring the ‘2026 Cho Yong-pil & The Great Birth Concert’ at KSPO DOME from November 27 to 29, and the theatrical run of ‘Anarchist’ at Yes24 Stage 1 through December 6.