ODU Swimming Hosts George Mason to Open 2026-27 Season

Old Dominion University Swimming opens its 2026-27 season on Friday, Oct. 2, when the Monarchs host George Mason at 3 p.m. at the JC Scrap Chandler Pool in Norfolk, Virginia.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Monitor returning standout Zachary Redding, who posted a third-place finish at the 2026 ASUN Championships in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Keep an eye on Addison Elliott following her second-place finish and school record time in the 100 backstroke at last season’s conference meet.

Adjust roster expectations as the Monarchs prepare to hit the road immediately following this home opener to face Gardner-Webb on Friday, Oct. 9.

Monarchs Launch New Campaign Under Livsey

Head Coach Jess Livsey leads the Monarchs into her eighth season at the helm of the program. ODU features a sizable senior class numbering 11 athletes for the 2026-27 campaign. The senior contingent includes Ally Hilbrich, Sophia Kapla, Mallory Mackay, Lauren Masters, Kristilynn Mosley, and Emma Seidel on the women’s side.

The men’s senior group features Zachary Redding, Ethan Reiser, Alexander Schreck, Marcus Schwartz, Dawson Truong, and Andrew Vanden Heuvel. This veteran core provides immediate leadership as the team steps onto the blocks for their first official dual meet of the autumn schedule.

Key Returners Shape the Depth Chart

The squad relies heavily on proven postseason performers from the previous year. Zachary Redding returns to the pool after capturing third place at the 2026 ASUN Championships in two distinct events: the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly.

On the women’s roster, Addison Elliott enters her second year with the program. Elliott made an immediate impact during her debut season, touching the wall in second place at the ASUN Championships while resetting the school record in the 100-yard backstroke.

Old Dominion Swimming Key Returning Athletes Athlete Class Key Event(s) 2026 Postseason Result Zachary Redding Senior 50 Free / 100 Fly 3rd Place (ASUN Championships) Addison Elliott N/A 100 Backstroke 2nd Place / School Record (ASUN Championships)

Up Next on the Schedule

Following Friday afternoon’s season opener against George Mason, the Monarchs turn their attention to a road trip. Old Dominion travels to Gardner-Webb on Friday, Oct. 9, to compete against the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

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