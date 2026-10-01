An Se-young Wins Badminton Gold at 2026 Asian Games for Historic Repeat Title

World ranking leader An Seyoung secured the badminton women’s singles gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games by defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 2-0 at the Ichinomiya General Gymnasium, claiming her second Asian Games singles title and maintaining her dominant season form.

A Historic Final Victory in Ichinomiya

World number one An Seyoung captured the badminton women’s singles gold medal on September 29 at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, defeating Japan’s world number three Akane Yamaguchi two sets to zero with scores of 21-17 and 21-9. With the victory at the Ichinomiya General Gymnasium, An became the first player in Asian Games history to win consecutive women’s singles titles.

The triumph adds another major milestone to a career trajectory that already includes a clean sweep of the sport’s major titles. Beginning with her gold medals at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games in both the individual and team events, An subsequently captured the 2023 World Championships, the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the 2026 Asian Championships to complete a career Grand Slam. She has held the number one spot in the world rankings for over 100 weeks.

Season Dominance and the Pursuit of Perfection

Reflecting on her performance after the final, An assessed her tournament readiness by stating she felt more developed than she was during the Paris Olympics two years prior. Across seven matches in the Aichi-Nagoya tournament, she dropped just a single set—against Yamaguchi in the final—prompting her to grade her overall campaign a 90 out of 100.

That lone set dropped to Yamaguchi represents a rare blemish in an otherwise suffocating campaign. Her official record sits at 56 wins and 1 loss this season, translating to a 98.2% win rate. Since falling to China’s Wang Zhiyi in the final of the All England Open last March, An has put together a 40-match winning streak, sparking external speculation regarding a potential undefeated season.

Tournament / Milestone Result / Detail Key Opponent 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Gold Medal (2-0) Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Medal N/A 2023 BWF World Championships Gold Medal N/A 2026 Season Record 56 Wins, 1 Loss (98.2%) Wang Zhiyi (China) [All England]

Looking Ahead to the 2030 Doha Cycle

Addressing the prospect of an undefeated year, An acknowledged the reality of her single loss while keeping her ambitions fixed on future durability and performance. She noted that while the physical and mental toll of sustaining a top-tier training regimen is demanding, the eventual reward drives her to continually push her own limits.

Having earned a bronze medal in the team event alongside her individual gold at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, An has already turned her long-term focus toward the 2030 Asian Games in Doha. She expressed a clear desire to capture two gold medals at the next quadrennial event, reinforcing her commitment to representing the South Korean national team as she enters the next phase of her career.