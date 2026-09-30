Badminton Results at the Asian Games and the Drop in Shuttlecock Prices

As the Nagoya Asian Games badminton tournament concludes with China securing two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, recreational players are receiving a major financial reprieve. Following a staggering pandemic-era price surge, foundational “ration shuttlecocks” like the Yonex AS-05 have plummeted from a peak of roughly 230 RMB down to 170 RMB per barrel, driven by a collapse in raw feather material costs.

Yonex AS-05 Drops to 170 RMB as Feather Material Costs Plunge

Fantasy & Market Impact Equipment Overhead Reduction: Recreational and club players face an immediate drop in consumable expenses, easing the financial strain of high-frequency court bookings.

Recreational and club players face an immediate drop in consumable expenses, easing the financial strain of high-frequency court bookings. Supply Chain Correction: Upstream goose and duck feather prices in production hubs like Wuhu, Anhui have crashed from 180 RMB per catty back down to 50 RMB, completely unwinding the speculative hoarding of 2024.

Upstream goose and duck feather prices in production hubs like Wuhu, Anhui have crashed from 180 RMB per catty back down to 50 RMB, completely unwinding the speculative hoarding of 2024. Retailer Inventory Realignment: Major manufacturers—including Victor, RSL, and Yonex—are adjusting baseline pricing downward after enduring months of sluggish demand, canceled shifts, and overstocked warehouse inventories.

The Anatomy of a Supply Chain Bubble

To understand why the Yonex AS-05 and RSL No. 7 are finally returning to palatable price points, we have to look at the macroeconomic forces that turned everyday shuttlecocks into luxury goods. Back in July 2024, entry-level Yonex AS-02 units spiked from 165 RMB to 215 RMB per barrel overnight. The crunch wasn’t manufactured by corporate greed; it was tethered directly to the agricultural market. Plummeting pork prices reduced farmers’ incentives to raise poultry, shrinking duck and goose populations and instantly strangling the upstream supply of raw feathers.

Anhui province’s Wuwei region—responsible for supplying roughly 70% of China’s high-grade shuttlecock materials—saw raw feather prices leap from a stable 30-odd RMB per catty to an astronomical 180 RMB at the peak. Speculators rushed into the market, hoarding raw materials and driving production lines into frantic, automated overdrive.

The Correction: From Panic Buying to Extended Factory Holidays

The bubble burst under the heavy weight of consumer resistance and overextended manufacturing capacity. By the latter half of 2025, end-user demand flatlined as club players cut back on court hours, leaving regional distributors sitting on mountains of overpriced stock. Factories that had previously operated on grueling three-shift rotations were forced to slam the brakes. Some major production facilities even instituted extended 13-day holiday blocks during major national holidays as warehouses choked on unsold inventory.

Upstream suppliers who once aggressively stockpiled materials at 95 RMB per catty suddenly found themselves holding depreciating assets as raw prices retreated to the 50 RMB baseline. Manufacturers could no longer sustain artificial price floors. Victor initiated the downward trend in early 2026, followed by brands like Zhike Nu, before industry titan Yonex adjusted its AS series pricing in September 2026.

Shuttlecock Model Market Tier Peak Price (RMB/Barrel) Current Price (RMB/Barrel) Approximate Price Drop Yonex AS-05 Standard Training / Club ~230 ~170 ~26% RSL No. 7 Foundation Club “Ration” Higher Tier Peak Low 100s Stabilized at baseline Victor Golden No. 1 Club Match Grade ~123 (May 2024) ~115 (August 2024) ~7%

What This Means for the Weekly Club Match

For the average player participating in China’s massive 250-million-strong badminton demographic—a market worth over 300亿元—the relief hits the ledger immediately. Consider a standard evening session: four players booking two courts for two hours at a combined rate of 200 to 240 RMB, split cleanly down the middle for roughly 25 to 30 RMB per person.

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The true financial drain has always been the shuttlecocks. A competitive, hard-hitting doubles match easily chews through a full barrel of 12 feathers in a single night. When baseline training balls commanded 150 RMB or more, feather costs alone added nearly 40 RMB per player a night. With the AS-05 dropping to 170 RMB and club favorites like Victor Golden No. 1 retreating toward 115 RMB, the per-session equipment tax drops back to manageable levels, proving that supply chain corrections eventually find their way down to the local gymnasium floor.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.