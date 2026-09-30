How Iconic American Brands Stay on Top: Insights From Ford, Google, and United Leaders

Iconic American Brand Leaders Reveal Strategies at TIME100 Talk

On Tuesday, executives from United Airlines, Alphabet, and Ford gathered at a TIME100 Talk titled “Built to Last: The Enduring Power of Iconic American Brands.” The panel detailed how companies have been able to adapt and dominate their industries throughout the years.

Core Takeaways for Industry Observers Ford’s People-First Philosophy: Executive Chair Bill Ford emphasized that timeless corporate values focused on employees, communities, and country outlast shifting business cultures.

Executive Chair Bill Ford emphasized that timeless corporate values focused on employees, communities, and country outlast shifting business cultures. Alphabet’s Innovation Metric: President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat revealed that hitting only 60% of annual targets proves a company is setting its innovation goals audaciously.

President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat revealed that hitting only 60% of annual targets proves a company is setting its innovation goals audaciously. United’s Reliability Focus: CEO Scott Kirby outlined a four-pillar strategy prioritizing service, reliability, hard product, and technology to eliminate future furloughs.

Bill Ford on Anchoring Legacy Brands in Timeless Values

Automotive company Ford sponsored the event, giving executive chair Bill Ford a platform to discuss the unique approaches their companies have taken to remain relevant. Ford argued that cultures change and evolve, but the values that underlie that culture are what sustain a company.

“We take care of each other. We take care of our communities. We take care of our country,” Ford stated during the panel discussion. Those core values, according to the executive chair, are what really have sustained his company for its whole lifetime. Looking toward the horizon, Ford expressed excitement that his company will still be the most American car company 25 years from now, focused on returning consumers’ most precious asset: time.

Alphabet and the Calculated Risk of 20 Percent Innovation Time

Alphabet president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat addressed the company’s approach by stressing a commitment to long-term investing and a relentless focus on innovation. Porat pointed to internal frameworks like “20% time,” a policy allowing employees to dedicate a fifth of their workload to an idea that is deemed great.

That structural freedom birthed breakthrough products like Gmail and Google Brain, the company’s first AI entity. Porat also shared a corporate metric for success. “If we achieve 60% of the objectives we set out in a year, that is success,” Porat explained, noting that if they achieve 100% it just means they have not been audacious enough. Expanding on that infrastructure, Alphabet prepared for a Thursday launch of an AI data center into space, framing it as an efficient research experiment managed by their technical infrastructure team.

United Airlines and the Post-Pandemic Pursuit of Brand Loyalty

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby brought an operational roadmap to the stage. Kirby described the COVID-19 pandemic as the “most existential financial crisis that ever existed in aviation,” yet positioned employee protection as his priority. Looking forward, Kirby identified his number one goal: setting the company up so that there’s never again a furlough at the airline.

To secure long-term consumer devotion, Kirby explained that United functions as a “brand loyal airline” driven by four areas: reliability, service, the hard product, and technology. The objective, he emphasized, is to consistently wow passengers with something new that the company has done, turning travel into a brand interaction.

Company Executive Panelist Core Strategic Focus Key Initiative Highlighted Ford Bill Ford Community and Employee Welfare Sustaining values over shifting corporate cultures. Alphabet Ruth Porat Long-Term Investing & Audacious Goals The “20% time” policy that launched Gmail and Google Brain. United Airlines Scott Kirby Operational Reliability & Loyalty Protecting employees and eliminating future airline furloughs.

The Persistent Challenge of Maintaining Market Leadership

The conversation offered a window into the companies of the panel. Whether managing manufacturing lines, scaling global architecture, or navigating the aviation industry, the consensus among the leadership panel was clear. Staying on top requires balancing human-centric values with calculated operational risks that push technological and service boundaries.