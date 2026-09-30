How Agency Leaders Are Evolving Operations and AI Workflows

Upskilling Workforces and Redefining Client Briefs at the Brandweek Atlanta Roundtable

Hosted by ADWEEK’s vice president of community programs and development Liz Kneebone, the discussion captured how modern agencies are managing tech-driven disruption.

Operational Priorities for Agency Leadership Workforce Upgrading: Leaders are prioritizing internal training to help employees navigate rapidly evolving automation tools.

Leaders are prioritizing internal training to help employees navigate rapidly evolving automation tools. Redefining Client Scope: Agencies aim to look past initial briefs to diagnose core business challenges.

Agencies aim to look past initial briefs to diagnose core business challenges. Economic Cooperation: Executives argue that the high cost of enterprise AI tools requires shared investment models with brand partners.

Scaling Up Technology Without Leaving Employees Behind

For agency chiefs mapping out the next six to twelve months, the primary challenge is not acquiring new technology, but bringing existing staff along for the transition. Andrew O’Dell, co-founder and CEO of Pereira O’Dell and founder of Silverside AI, emphasized that the industry must aggressively lean into this transformative period.

O’Dell’s lab has backed high-profile automated campaigns, including Coca-Cola’s AI-generated “Holidays Are Coming” and Svedka’s Super Bowl debut. Yet, he noted that true innovation requires a hard look at internal business structures and workforce readiness.

Walrus CEO Frances Webster echoed those sentiments, pointing out that her creative teams rely on platforms like Nano Banana, Runway, and Midjourney to handle internal tasks, respond to requests for proposals (RFPs), and negotiate contracts. “This is a time of major disruption, but [also] so much opportunity if you’re flexible enough to take advantage of it,” Webster explained during the roundtable.

Shifting Conversations Beyond the Initial Creative Brief

Beyond producing assets faster, agency leadership sees artificial intelligence as a mechanism to reclaim time for high-value strategic consulting. Melissa Berger, chief solutions officer at Digitas, argued that automation should simplify routine workflows so leaders can dig deeper into client needs.

“Forget the brief you gave us; that’s maybe just a symptom,” Berger told the panel, emphasizing the need to uncover what clients are actually trying to achieve. By removing execution friction, agencies hope to transition from task-based vendors to indispensable strategic partners.

However, funding this transformation remains an open financial question. Sharon Napier, founder of Partners + Napier and strategic partnerships at Project Worldwide, pointed out the stark economics of enterprise software adoption.

“These tools cost a lot of money; they cost a lot of money to train… we need to partner on this AI revolution,” Napier stated. She also stressed the urgency of integrating young women into the process early, noting that their adaptability can accelerate an agency’s technological evolution.

Executive Company Primary Strategic Focus Andrew O’Dell Pereira O’Dell / Silverside AI Upskilling employees and scaling AI-generated campaigns Melissa Berger Digitas Using automation to free up time for core client challenges Sharon Napier Partners + Napier / Project Worldwide Co-investing with brands and integrating diverse talent Frances Webster Walrus Leveraging internal tools for RFPs, contracts, and creative output

The Road Ahead for Agency Operations

The consensus coming out of Atlanta is clear: surviving the next year requires a deliberate balancing act between aggressive technology adoption and human capital management. As software licensing and training costs mount, agencies that successfully negotiate shared investment models with brands will likely outpace competitors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.