Rihanna Mansion Shooting Case Moves Forward After Suspect Found Competent

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz Deemed Mentally Fit to Stand Trial for Shooting at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Mansion

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi ruled that 36-year-old Florida resident Ivanna Lisette Ortiz is mentally competent to stand trial. This decision clears the legal path for criminal proceedings to advance after a psychiatric evaluation delayed the case for more than four months. Ortiz faces 14 felony counts, including one count of attempted murder, following a shooting incident.

Authorities state that the charges stem from a March 8 incident where Ortiz allegedly drove a white Tesla to Rihanna’s neighborhood and discharged about 20 rounds from an assault-style rifle. Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, and their three young children were home at the time of the attack. Investigators later discovered bullet holes or impacts on the exterior gate, a fence, the front windshield of an Airstream trailer, a patio area, and the exterior wall of a nursery room.

Inside the Charges and Court Proceedings

The severity of the attack is reflected in the list of charges brought against Ortiz. Court records show she faces 14 felony counts in total. Alongside the single count of attempted murder, the indictment includes 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, vehicle, or other target. Police documents reviewed by City News Service emphasize that the gunfire put “numerous lives at risk.”

During the shooting, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were inside the Airstream trailer, and their kids were inside the nursery room. Judge Cavalluzzi determined that Ortiz is mentally competent. Case documents containing her psychiatric evaluations remain confidential and sealed.

Digital Footprint and Prior Legal History

Investigators and court documents reveal that Ortiz had no known affiliation with Rihanna, though she often posted on social media about celebrities. In February, Ortiz shared a meme alleging that Rihanna had AIDS and tagged Rihanna in a post on Facebook telling her to “say something to me directly instead of sneaking around.”

Public records show that Ortiz had several prior arrests in her home state. Her legal history includes involvement in a bankruptcy case in 2013, an arrest in 2021 on suspicion of careless driving, and a 2023 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence and battery.

Next Steps in the Beverly Hills Courtroom

With the competency evaluation hurdle cleared, the criminal case moves forward. Court records indicate that another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

As this case progresses through the judicial system, the focus shifts to the mounting physical evidence and the 14 felony counts.