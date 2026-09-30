BOE shows 135-inch MicroLED display with 3,000 nits

Unveiled at the BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference 2026 in Beijing, BOE’s new 135-inch MicroLED display combines a P0.7 pixel pitch, a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and an ultra-thin 3.5 mm glass substrate architecture. The modular screen targets high-end commercial spaces by slashing installation times by 50 percent.

Engineering the 135-Inch Glass-Substrate Panel

Large-format MicroLED installations have historically suffered from grueling assembly procedures, visible pixel grids, and thermal management bottlenecks. At the BOE IPC 2026 event running through this week, display manufacturer BOE addressed those hardware friction points head-on. The centerpiece of their exhibition is a massive 135-inch panel belonging to the company’s α-MLED family. It features a pixel pitch of just 0.7 millimeters—known as P0.7—allowing viewers to stand remarkably close to the giant screen without resolving individual subpixels.

To achieve this seamless canvas, engineers utilized 25 standard 27-inch modules. Each module breaks down further into four 13.5-inch plates. Internal optical seams between these panels measure a microscopic 30 micrometers. When combined with an Active Matrix driving architecture rather than a rudimentary passive grid, the display eliminates visible grid lines and mitigates image flicker. The panel achieves a contrast ratio exceeding 20,000:1 alongside native HDR compliance.

Breaking Down the 3.5 Millimeter Chassis Architecture

Physical depth is where modular MicroLED walls usually compromise. Heavy internal framing is typically required to keep dozens of tiny sub-modules aligned. BOE bypassed this limitation by leaning heavily on its Chip on Glass (COG) manufacturing process. By mounting the LED components directly onto a rigid glass substrate, the engineering team trimmed the thinnest profile section of the display down to an astonishing 3.5 millimeters. While the outer casing totals 20 mm to accommodate power distribution and control hardware, the core display panels remain exceptionally lean.

This glass-backed architecture changes the logistical overhead of deployment. Handling massive display walls usually demands specialized engineering teams working across days of manual calibration. BOE’s modular interlocking design improves installation speed by 50 percent compared to conventional direct-view LED solutions. That reduction in assembly friction matters immensely when deploying multi-panel arrays in corporate boardrooms or broadcast environments.

Efficiency Gains and the Wider 2026 Hardware Showcase

Power consumption and thermal output scale aggressively as pixel density and brightness climb. To keep energy demands in check, the 135-inch display incorporates custom dual-core LED chips. Operating at a typical calibrated brightness of 600 nits, these specialized chips reduce power consumption by roughly 20 percent compared to traditional direct-view COE (Chip on Element) display setups.

The Beijing conference also served as a proving ground for other advanced display prototypes. Alongside the P0.7 MicroLED screen, the manufacturer showcased an 85-inch RGBX television capable of reproducing 130 percent of the BT.2020 color space, a native 1,000 Hz FHD monitor, and next-generation foldable OLED panels featuring heavily reduced crease visibility. While the 135-inch MicroLED remains positioned as an enterprise-grade and commercial large-format solution without a consumer price tag or retail release date yet, its baseline engineering metrics signal a major step forward for ultra-thin glass-substrate display manufacturing.