Sony is developing NFC and Bluetooth PlayStation controllers

Sony is developing a contactless payment and profile-sharing system for PlayStation controllers, utilizing NFC and Bluetooth technology. Discovered via a patent application published on September 17, 2026, the hardware concept allows users to tap credit cards, smartphones, or store vouchers directly against the gamepad to bypass manual on-screen inputs.

Inside Sony’s NFC-Equipped Controller Patent

Typing long credit card numbers through a clunky on-screen virtual keyboard is a persistent friction point in digital console storefronts. Sony Interactive Entertainment aims to eliminate that bottleneck entirely. According to a patent application filed in March 2025 and officially published on September 17, 2026, future PlayStation hardware could feature integrated Near Field Communication (NFC) and Bluetooth modules right inside the gamepad. Instead of manually inputting billing details, a user would simply tap a debit card, credit card, or NFC-enabled smartphone against the peripheral to authenticate transactions instantly.

The architecture mirrors the contactless hardware found in standard retail point-of-sale terminals. When the peripheral registers a compatible device in its immediate proximity, it triggers a feedback loop using localized LEDs, an audible signal, or haptic vibration. The data is then transmitted securely to the console, streamlining checkout flows within the PlayStation Store.

Expanding Beyond Credit Cards to Vouchers and Retail Demos

The hardware’s utility extends far beyond standard credit processing. Sony’s filing outlines several alternative use cases for the embedded NFC sensors, including the direct scanning of physical store vouchers and prepaid gift cards. When the gamepad reads a valid card, the console parses the embedded code automatically, projecting the updated wallet balance onto the television screen without requiring manual character entry.

This proximity-sensing mechanism also points toward experiential retail applications. Visitors at gaming conventions or brick-and-mortar storefronts could test a playable demo on a display unit, tap their personal controller against a kiosk terminal to purchase the title on the spot, and find the complete software license instantly synced to their digital library.

Frictionless Multiplayer Authentication and Media Sharing

Beyond transactions, the patent details how local wireless protocols could streamline couch co-op and account management. A friend joining an active multiplayer session could tap their smartphone against the peripheral to ping the console with their player profile data, bypassing the traditional profile-selection menus.

The data pipeline works bi-directionally. Players can seamlessly offload game capture clips and screenshots directly from the console’s local storage to a mobile device by bringing the hardware into close proximity.

Hardware Realities and Next-Generation Integration

Because current DualSense gamepads lack this silicon, analysts suggest the technology is a prime candidate for Sony’s next-generation console ecosystem, widely anticipated for release around 2027 or 2028.

Photo: hifi.de

Hardware pricing pressures compound this timeline. Surging component costs, particularly volatile RAM and memory pricing, have pushed projected manufacturing expenses upward across the industry, with some hardware iterations facing steep consumer price resistance. Whether Sony integrates this contactless feature into a future hardware revision or reserves it for launch day remains unconfirmed as the company continues to evaluate emerging interface patents.