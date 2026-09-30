How Hong Kong Connects European Tech Talent to Greater Bay Area Opportunities

Hong Kong is rapidly transforming into a springboard for global innovators, highlighted by a targeted September initiative that brought twenty winning tech talent representatives from a Europe-wide hackathon to tour cutting-edge innovation and technology hubs across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

For two years, large language model specialist Aleksandr Gorbunov, 25, had been building an artificial intelligence-native platform for German medical practices. Around the same time, medical school graduate Cem Araz was developing preventive health technology solutions through his start-up, heal.health. They stood among nearly 250 finalists from across Europe who participated in the Hong Kong Talent Engage (HKTE) x EuroTech Hackathon, a competition that drew roughly 1,200 applicants from over 25 countries.

Here is why that matters for the wider global economy. While Europe boasts a formidable deep-tech sector with venture capital-backed companies valued at approximately US$690 billion, securing steady growth capital remains a persistent hurdle for founders. By looking toward Asian markets, these entrepreneurs are tapping into high-potential ecosystems supported by robust government backing and massive regional gross domestic product figures.

During a five-day itinerary this September, the delegation toured major Hong Kong innovation hubs including Cyberport, the Hong Kong Science Park, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, and the Northern Metropolis. They also crossed into Qianhai in Shenzhen and Nansha in Guangzhou to examine local industrial applications in artificial intelligence, robotics, smart transport, and biotechnology.

Bridging European Deep-Tech With Asian Scaling Power

Before joining the delegation, Cem Araz primarily viewed Hong Kong as a financial center. The firsthand immersion completely altered that perspective, introducing him to a dynamic startup ecosystem designed to accelerate commercialization.

With an aging population presenting acute demographic challenges across both Hong Kong and parts of Europe, Cem sees immense potential to scale his start-up’s artificial intelligence medical tools. But the journey is about more than just software. It is about plugging directly into an institutional framework that actively pulls international talent into the region.

Infrastructure and Financial Backing in the Greater Bay Area

The Greater Bay Area provides a massive consumer and industrial base, having exceeded an economic output of RMB 15 trillion in 2025. To capture this momentum, the Hong Kong government operationalized a HKD 10 billion Industry-Oriented Fund under its 2026 Budget, specifically designed to inject capital into promising technology sectors.

Furthermore, the broader regional clustering continues to command international recognition.

To contextualize the scale of these interconnected regions and financial tools, consider the following metrics:

Photo: iharare.com

Metric / Indicator Figure / Detail Context GBA Economic Output Exceeded RMB 15 trillion (2025) Provides a massive industrial and consumer market for scaling tech ventures. Government Innovation Fund HKD 10 billion (Operational in 2026) Established by the Hong Kong government to directly invest in I&T industries. Global Innovation Ranking 1st Place Globally (2026) Awarded to the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou cluster by WIPO. Talent Admission Volume Over 660,000 applications received Recorded across various enhanced schemes since late 2022 through July 2026.

Government officials emphasize that these exchange programs are built for long-term integration rather than short visits. Speaking on the strategic intent behind the initiative, Mr. Chris Sun, the Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the HKSAR Government, stated that the goal is to have global innovators build their futures directly within the region.

Sustaining the Talent Pipeline

Behind these delegations lies an administrative apparatus that has shifted into high gear. Since the Hong Kong government overhauled its talent admission policies at the end of 2022, authorities have processed more than 660,000 applications, resulting in over 300,000 arrivals establishing their careers in the city by July 2026.

I&T Prospect – Hong Kong’s Emerging Tech Frontier: Entrepreneurial Opportunities & Talent Demand

Mr. Felix Chan, the Director of HKTE, stressed that the work extends well beyond the initial hackathon victories. The objective is to ensure that incoming founders find transparent pathways for settlement, effective fundraising platforms, and direct connections to research institutions.

As European deep-tech creators face domestic capital constraints, bridges like the HKTE x EuroTech initiative offer a compelling alternative route. By pairing European engineering talent with the manufacturing strength, funding infrastructure, and market access of the Greater Bay Area, these founders are positioning themselves to deploy next-generation solutions where the demand is highest.

What steps should other international tech ecosystems take to remain competitive as talent migrates toward these hyper-connected Asian hubs?