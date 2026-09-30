Rare Snow Leopard Cub Euthanized After Bone Condition Diagnosis

Indra, a rare male snow leopard cub born at Scotland’s Highland Wildlife Park, has been euthanized following the discovery of a rare bone condition. Veterinary teams at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland made the difficult decision after the cub developed a limp and further medical testing uncovered a condition that would have significantly impacted his quality of life.

The Bottom Line

The Event: Indra, one of the first snow leopard cubs born at the Highland Wildlife Park in four years, was euthanized.

Indra, one of the first snow leopard cubs born at the Highland Wildlife Park in four years, was euthanized. The Diagnosis: Park veterinarians and specialist teams confirmed a rare bone condition following examinations prompted by the cub’s mobility issues.

Park veterinarians and specialist teams confirmed a rare bone condition following examinations prompted by the cub’s mobility issues. The Population Impact: With between 3,920 and 6,390 snow leopards estimated remaining in the wild across Central Asia, zoo-bred births serve as ambassadors for conservation.

A Milestone Birth Overshadowed by Tragedy at Highland Wildlife Park

The arrival of twin snow leopard cubs in June was celebrated as a conservation milestone. Born to first-time mum Pari and her mate Koshi at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) site in Kincraig, Indra and his sister Tama marked the first litter at the facility in four years. For weeks, visitors and staff watched the cubs take their first steps, providing a window into the early life of the species.

However, the tone shifted when keepers noticed Indra developing a limp. Snow leopard cubs depend entirely on their mother’s milk during their first two months and require healthy skeletal development. As Indra’s mobility issues persisted, the park’s veterinary team initiated further medical testing.

Medical Discoveries and the Decision to Euthanize

Dr. Stephanie Mota, head of veterinary services at the park, noted that Indra began exhibiting behaviours that suggested something was wrong and after initial tests they became increasingly concerned. Extensive medical examinations and specialist assessments followed, ultimately confirming the condition. According to statements released by the RZSS, the condition would have significantly impacted Indra’s quality of life, and the park made the difficult decision to put him to sleep.

Key Details of the Highland Wildlife Park Snow Leopard Litter Attribute Detail Location Highland Wildlife Park, Kincraig, Scotland (RZSS) Birth Timeline June (First litter at the site in four years) Cubs Involved Indra (male, euthanized) and Tama (female) Parents Pari (first-time mum) and Koshi (mate) Conservation Status Estimated 3,920 to 6,390 remaining in the wild

Faced with the diagnosis, park leadership made the difficult decision to put Indra to sleep. Staff members who monitored the cub paid tribute to his nature, noting that Indra was a joy to watch growing and playing with his sister and he will be greatly missed. The focus now shifts toward the remaining family members.

Conservation Context for Central Asia’s Snow Leopards

The loss of the cub resonates beyond the borders of the Scottish Highlands. Native to Central Asia, there are currently between 3,920 and 6,390 snow leopards left in the wild, according to the Snow Leopard Trust.

Captive breeding programs managed by zoological institutions aim to maintain populations while educating the public. Lucy Petrie, animal care manager at Highland Wildlife Park, previously emphasized that these new faces are going to be great ambassadors for their wild relatives, helping raise awareness of the challenges this species face every day. Following Indra’s death, his twin sister Tama is expected to remain in the enclosure with her parents, Pari and her mate Koshi, for the next two years.

Reflecting on Zoological Loss

Navigating the intersection of captive breeding success and biological heartbreak is a reality conservation centers face. While zoo exhibits often highlight the joy of newborn wildlife, veterinary teams must also confront complex medical conditions that require difficult end-of-life decisions. As Highland Wildlife Park mourns the loss of Indra, the broader conservation community continues its work to secure a future for the remaining snow leopard population.

Rare Footage: Snow Leopard Caught Dragging Fresh Prey in the Wild

What are your thoughts on how modern zoos balance public conservation outreach with the private medical challenges of endangered species? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.