Flash floods hit Johor Baru after torrential downpour on Sept 30

Several commercial and residential zones across Johor Baru experienced sudden flash floods on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, following a torrential downpour that overwhelmed local drainage capacity within minutes.

Emergency Response and Sector Dispatches

Emergency responders received the first distress call at 3:20 p.m. reporting severe water accumulation at Jalan Kolam Air in Taman Kolam Air. Eight firefighters from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station deployed immediately to the scene, utilizing a Fire Rescue Tender and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services vehicle.

The rescue unit arrived at 3:33 p.m. to find standing water covering the roadway. Authorities confirmed that individuals trapped or affected by the rising waters had already moved to safety prior to the team’s arrival. Firefighters secured the perimeter, monitored receding water levels, and concluded the operation at 4:05 p.m. without recording any injuries or structural damage.

Simultaneously, a second team from the Larkin station responded to a distress call at 3:20 p.m. regarding severe flooding along the Skudai Highway heading toward the city center. Arriving at 3:35 p.m., personnel confirmed that runoff had pooled across multiple lanes. The team monitored traffic safety until the water receded, wrapping up operations by 3:50 p.m.

Impacted Urban Corridors Across Johor Baru

Beyond the primary response zones at Jalan Kolam Air and the Skudai Highway, the afternoon storm triggered localized flooding across several other critical urban sectors. Affected locations included Jalan Ayer Molek, Jalan Yahya Aw, and Jalan Wong Ah Fook in the downtown core.

Outlying neighborhoods also sustained water pooling, specifically Jalan Pantai at Kampung Bakar Batu and Kampung Pasir located in Tampoi.

Public Safety Directives and Precautions

In the wake of the afternoon disruptions, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department issued a formal advisory urging motorists and residents to exercise extreme caution.