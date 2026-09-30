NASCAR Penalizes Seven Following Physical Altercations at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR Disciplines Seven Individuals Following Multiple Altercations at Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR has handed down severe penalties, including indefinite suspensions for team owner Chad Bryant and crew member Steven Civitarese, following violent post-race and mid-race altercations at Martinsville Speedway during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on September 26, 2026. The sanctions target seven individuals across multiple team infractions under sections 12-6.1C and 12-6.1C2 of the rulebook.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Team Operational Disruption: Chad Bryant Racing faces severe organizational upheaval with its team owner indefinitely suspended and mandated to complete anger management training.

Anatomy of a Breakdown at Martinsville Speedway

The trouble at the iconic short track began on the cool-down lap of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Following a hard-fought run that saw Heim finish second behind Caden Kvapil, Treyton Lapcevich drove into Heim’s right side in turn 1. Heim’s No. 22 Nelson Motorsports Toyota went airborne, climbing over the front of Lapcevich’s No. 77 machine and effectively destroying both cars. What could have remained a typical post-race war of words quickly escalated into physical violence.

While cars parked on pit road, Bryant stopped Lapcevich from confronting Heim directly. However, as Heim walked away from pit road toward his hauler, Bryant and two team members ambushed the 24-year-old driver near the infield concession stand. Video footage captured multiple punches thrown toward Heim, with one stray strike famously connecting with the venue’s menu sign. Henry County Sheriff’s deputies intervened after roughly 20 seconds to break up the melee and escort Heim to safety.

Individual Affiliation Penalty Assessed Chad Bryant Chad Bryant Racing (Owner) Indefinite suspension, $2,000 fine, anger management, 1-year probation Steven Civitarese Chad Bryant Racing (Crew) Indefinite suspension, $1,000 fine, 1-year probation Ryden Lapcevich Lapcevich camp $500 fine, probation through Dec. 31, 2027 Chase Burrow & Brad Housewright Heat race competitors $250 fine each, probation through end of 2027

Industry Reactions and Garage Fallout

The severity of the incident drew swift condemnation from across the motorsport community. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin didn’t mince words on his podcast, labeling the aggressors “classless” and “cowards.” Hall of Fame driver Tony Stewart similarly dismissed the participants during an appearance on “Door Bumper Clear,” calling them “idiots.” Fellow Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed the incident on his show, noting that the physical assault went far beyond acceptable competitive boundaries.

Treyton Lapcevich later issued a statement via X distancing himself from the post-race violence. “What happened after the race with Corey was wrong, and it should not have happened,” Lapcevich wrote. “While I was not involved in the incident, I want to be clear that I do not condone any actions that took place.” Meanwhile, Heim lightened the mood online by posting a selfie with a thumbs up and later adopting the battered hot dog stand menu sign as a souvenir in his home.

Broader Repercussions for Regional Competition

Beyond the primary altercation involving Bryant’s team, NASCAR penalized participants from a separate garage-area fight between heat races that left driver Brad Housewright bloodied. Chase Burrow, Ryan Burrow, and Dylan Jenks faced varying fines and probation terms alongside Housewright, underscoring a chaotic weekend that severely tested trackside security.

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