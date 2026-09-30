Goodman Group abandons $1.2B Sydney data centre project

Developer Goodman Group has abandoned its controversial $1.2 billion “Project Mars” data centre in Lane Cove, Sydney, citing evolving state and federal regulatory policies. The three-storey facility, planned near residences and Lane Cove West Public School, drew 358 objections from local residents over noise, water, and electricity usage.

Strategic Takeaways for the Lane Cove Development Halt Capital Reallocation: Goodman Group withdraws its development application for the $1.2 billion facility.

Goodman Group withdraws its development application for the $1.2 billion facility. Community Friction: Intense local opposition, including from Lane Cove Responsible Planning, followed the project’s use of a State Significant Development pathway.

Regulatory Shifts Force Goodman Group’s Hand

When Goodman Group formally notified the NSW Planning Department of its withdrawal on Monday, it marked a turning point for developers navigating urban data centre proposals. Project Mars was slated for 12 Mars Rd, situated approximately 20 metres from the nearest residential property and 160 metres from Lane Cove West Public School. Guy Smith, Goodman’s head of planning, noted that the regulatory environment for large-scale digital infrastructure has evolved significantly since planning commenced in March 2025.

“During this time, the policy and regulatory environment for large-scale data centre development has evolved significantly,” Mr. Smith stated in the formal withdrawal letter. “Goodman has carefully considered these changes together with feedback received through the planning process, including the views of the local community.”

Photo: abc.net.au

Local Resistance and Senate Scrutiny

The project became a flashpoint as communities grapple with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Australia already houses 162 data centres, with another 90 in the national pipeline as of March 2026, predominantly concentrated in New South Wales. Project Mars leveraged the new NSW State Significant Development pathway, which bypasses the approval process of local council for qualifying large scale projects. This mechanism triggered backlash from residents and officials.

Project Mars Development Metrics & Opposition Statistics Metric Figure Project Capital Value $1.2 Billion Facility Height 3 Storeys Distance to Nearest Residence 20 Metres Distance to Public School 160 Metres Public Submissions Received 374 Total (358 Objections)

Out of 374 public submissions lodged on the NSW planning portal, only nine supported the development. The 358 objections centered heavily on around-the-clock noise pollution, water and electricity usage, and proximity to the school and residences.

Implications for the Australian Infrastructure Pipeline

Lane Cove Responsible planning spokesperson Sasha Titchkosky expressed she was “absolutely ecstatic” at the decision, thanking the developer for acknowledging local concerns. However, the cancellation highlights challenges for operators seeking proximity to essential power grids. Data Centre Australia CEO Belinda Dennett recently warned that friction in approval processes and social licence issues risk Australia losing data centre developments to neighbouring countries.

As the federal government prepares to introduce rules around energy and water consumption for AI facilities, developers face mounting compliance considerations. For Goodman Group, stepping away from Project Mars follows feedback received through the planning process, including the views of the local community.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.