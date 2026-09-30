Columbus Tenant Arrested for Aggravated Arson After Multiple Fires Set in Occupied Apartment Building

On Tuesday, emergency responders arriving at an occupied Columbus apartment building on Harrisburg Pike uncovered multiple fires inside. Columbus Fire crews and Columbus Police officers responding to a standard fire alarm found flames burning on a kitchen stove with paperwork fueling the heat, alongside separate fires intentionally set in the front lobby and a second-floor exit stairway.

Forced Entry Reveals Stove Left Burning With Paperwork Fuel

When Columbus Fire units arrived at the multi-family complex, they immediately targeted Apartment 2K. The unit was secured from the inside, forcing firefighters to break through the door to gain access. Court documents identify the residence as belonging to Oyintarimobowei David Osuobeni.

Inside the apartment, responders found a kitchen stove operating with its controls turned squarely to the “ON” position.

Barricaded Exits and Lobby Flames Trapped Responding Officers and Residents

The danger extended far beyond a single unit. As crews tackled the apartment blaze, additional fires flickered to life in critical common areas. Firefighters discovered active flames burning unchecked in the front building lobby and along a vital second-floor stairway designated as an exit route.

According to the property manager, the situation involved direct human intervention. Investigators documented that the manager observed Osuobeni holding a lighter, actively moving heavy tables to barricade the front lobby doors. The manager reported seeing Osuobeni interfering with panicked occupants who were desperately trying to evacuate the burning building, noting that no one else was present in the immediate area where the lobby fire was set.

Emergency Responders Treated for Smoke Inhalation During Building Search

The intentional placement of fire near primary escape routes severely complicated emergency operations. At least 11 Columbus Police officers required evaluation by emergency medical services for smoke inhalation while methodically searching the smoke-filled corridors to locate Osuobeni and ensure no other residents remained trapped.

Multiple civilian occupants of the building were also evaluated on-site by EMS for smoke inhalation. The presence of toxic smoke blocking main egress points transformed a routine alarm call into a high-risk rescue operation.

Aggravated Arson Charges Filed Ahead of Court Appearance

Investigators established probable cause connecting Osuobeni to the incident based on the multiple fires found near means of egress, eyewitness accounts of him holding a lighter, and the physical barricading of exit doors while tenants attempted to flee. Court documents outline severe felony counts.

Osuobeni faces charges of aggravated arson for endangering the lives of residents and first responders. He is scheduled for his initial arraignment on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 4D, where formal judicial proceedings will determine bond and the progression of the criminal case.