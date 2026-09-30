Artemis Hospital & Défi Media Launch “Pink Talks” for Breast Cancer Awareness

À l’occasion de Pink October, Artemis Hospital s’associe au Défi Media Group pour proposer Pink Talks, une série de quatre conversations consacrées à la santé des femmes et au cancer du sein. Presented by Thasha Gooramar, the initiative gives the floor to healthcare professionals from Artemis Hospital to address, in a simple and accessible way, the different stages from prevention to diagnosis, treatment, and support.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Early Detection: Knowing one’s body and the importance of screening and different examinations are highlighted.

Knowing one’s body and the importance of screening and different examinations are highlighted. Multidisciplinary Care: The series covers surgical options, recovery, and nutritional needs.

The series covers surgical options, recovery, and nutritional needs. Evidence-Based Facts: The final episode addresses myths regarding risks, symptoms, and detection.

Mapping the Continuum from Prevention to Early Detection

Discussions center on awareness, prevention, and early detection of breast cancer. The episode covers signs women should be attentive to, the importance of knowing one's body, and the role of screening and different available examinations.

Surgical Interventions and Reconstruction Realities

On October 8, the second episode features surgeon Dr. Tasleem Mandarry, who discusses breast cancer surgery.

Episode Date Clinical Focus Featured Professional Primary Topic October 1 General Practice Dr. Anne Lyse Cartosio Prevention, awareness, and early detection signs October 8 Surgery Dr. Tasleem Mandarry Mastectomy options, pre-op exams, and recovery October 15 Nutrition Anaïs Law Pak Hun Balanced nutrition and debunking dietary myths October 22 Gynecology Dr. Ayushi Kumari Myths versus facts on risk factors and symptoms

Nutritional Integration During and After Treatment

On October 15, nutritionist Anaïs Law Pak Hun shares her expertise on balanced nutrition, nutritional needs, and certain ideas received linked to nutrition in the context of breast cancer, notably during and after treatment.

Debunking Persistent Medical Myths

The final installment on October 22 features gynecologist Dr. Ayushi Kumari in a dedicated “Myths vs. Facts” session, to look back on certain ideas received concerning risks, symptoms, screening, and early detection of breast cancer.

Structured Information and Clinical Trajectory

Through Pink Talks, Artemis Hospital wishes to contribute to better awareness of women’s health by encouraging information and dialogue with healthcare professionals. Because understanding risks, signs, and the different stages of care helps to better apprehend one’s health journey, this series intends to place information and prevention at the heart of Pink October.