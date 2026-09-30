Lil Wayne Announces Engagement to Madi Cannon in Video Message to B.G.

Months after publicly denying romance rumors, rapper Lil Wayne has seemingly confirmed his engagement to Madi Cannon. In a video message shared on Instagram by Hot Boys member B.G. on Monday, September 28, the Young Money leader explicitly introduced Cannon as his fiancée while congratulating his longtime groupmate on a separate engagement.

The Bottom Line

The Announcement: Lil Wayne confirmed his engagement to Madi Cannon in an Instagram video message shared by B.G. on September 28.

Lil Wayne confirmed his engagement to Madi Cannon in an Instagram video message shared by B.G. on September 28. Prior Denials: The development arrives months after Wayne explicitly refuted engagement rumors in July, citing concerns about being a “burden.”

The development arrives months after Wayne explicitly refuted engagement rumors in July, citing concerns about being a “burden.” Tour Schedule: The rapper’s personal milestone coincides with his ongoing 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour, which runs through February 2027.

From Public Denial to On-Camera Confirmation

The latest revelation marks a stark pivot from Wayne’s stance earlier this summer. In July, the hip-hop artist addressed mounting media speculation regarding his relationship status, flatly denying that he was engaged. At the time, he referred to his romance in the past tense and explained that he had chosen to part ways with his partner due to the intense scrutiny of modern culture.

However, the dynamic shifted when B.G. posted a video clip sent by Wayne. In the footage, Weezy offers warm congratulations to B.G. and his fiancée, Brooke Jones, before panning the camera toward Cannon. “I’m marrying this one,” Wayne declares in the clip. “This is Madison. This is my fiancée.” Cannon can be seen waving to the camera and echoing congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

Inside Lil Wayne’s Personal History and Family

Should the marriage go forward, it will mark the second time Wayne—born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.—has walked down the aisle. His previous marriage was to his high school sweetheart, Antonia “Toya” Johnson, whom he wed in 2004 before divorcing two years later in 2006. The former couple shares a daughter, Reginae, aged 27.

Beyond his first marriage, Wayne has three other children: sons Dwayne Carter, 17, Kameron Carter, 17, and Neal Carter, 16, with three different women, Sarah Vivan, Lauren London, and Nivea. His family life and high-profile romances have routinely drawn public interest since his early days as a child rapper in New Orleans with the Hot Boys.

Tour Commitments and Recent Health Updates

The engagement news breaks as Wayne continues navigating his extensive 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour, which is slated to run through February 2027. The tour schedule has required rigorous management of his health following a medical scare earlier this year that forced him to miss a scheduled stop in Maine.

At the time, Wayne opened up about his history with epilepsy and severe migraines acting as physical triggers for seizures. Despite the setback, the hitmaker successfully made up for the missed date with a rescheduled performance in Bangor, demonstrating his commitment to the road as he balances major personal milestones with his catalog.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Lil Wayne Tour and Relationship Milestones Date Event Details May Initial Reports First public rumors surface regarding Lil Wayne and Madi Cannon. July Public Denial Wayne denies engagement rumors, citing a temporary split. September 28 Engagement Confirmation B.G. shares a video of Wayne introducing Cannon as his fiancée. Through February 2027 Tour Continuation Weezy remains on his 20 Years of Carter Classics Tour across North America.

As the Young Money leader prepares for a potential wedding—even jokingly requesting his role as best man in B.G.’s upcoming ceremony—fans are left watching how this new chapter unfolds. What are your thoughts on Weezy’s sudden engagement reversal? Let’s discuss in the comments below.