New York Giants Release Odell Beckham Jr. After Three Games

The second coming of Odell Beckham Jr. in Big Blue came to a swift end. Just three weeks into the current campaign, the 33-year-old wide receiver was let go by the New York Giants on Tuesday, concluding what used to be one of the most thrilling partnerships between a player and franchise in recent NFL history.

Roster Flexibility Trumps Sentimentality in New York

The sudden move reflects a pragmatism from the Giants’ front office. Rather than retaining a legacy name buried on the depth chart behind Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, and rookie Malachi Fields, New York opted to free up roster flexibility. The team needed to clear space to promote return specialist Braxton Berrios after he had been elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times. Simultaneously, the Giants added fellow receiver Charlie Jones to the active roster from the practice squad while placing linebacker Brian Burns on injured reserve with a torn ACL in his right knee.

At age 33 and following a layoff of over a year away from the sport, Beckham’s second stint with the organization lasted merely three contests without a single reception recorded.

He was thrown at just once during that span, a deep pass intended for him from Jameis Winston during the first quarter of an ugly 12-7 win. Beckham logged just six plays in that contest, featuring in a low-usage trend that saw him on the field for only 20 of 191 total offensive snaps, or 10.5%, this season.

Reflecting on the unexpected departure, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux offered a supportive perspective. “Wishing him the best,” Thibodeaux said. “He’s a legend in the game, and he’s fought so hard to make his way back in this league. And he’s definitely going to be able to make a statement somewhere, so I’m not worried for him.”

The Path That Led Back to Big Blue

Beckham’s return to New York materialized largely due to training camp attrition. Calvin Austin’s torn right ACL during training camp opened a door for Beckham, who made strides in practice and impressed in preseason games. Had Austin been healthy, there is a good chance Beckham would not have made the final 53-man roster.

Beckham last played an NFL game on Dec. 8, 2024, with the Miami Dolphins. During the entirety of the prior season, he was unavailable because of a six-game ban stemming from a failed test for performance-enhancing substances. Despite the layoff and the subsequent lack of production upon returning to the Giants, tight end Isaiah Likely—who was also teammates with Beckham on the Baltimore Ravens in 2023—expressed continued confidence in the receiver. “I love playing with ‘O,’” Likely said. “Hopefully, wherever he ends up, he does what Odell does.”

A Storied Career Defined by Historic Peaks

Beckham’s release does little to erase his profound footprint on professional football. Selected out of LSU at No. 12 overall in the 2014 draft by the Giants—where he claimed the 2013 Paul Hornung Award recognizing college football’s ultimate utility player—he burst onto the professional scene by securing the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor despite appearing in just 12 matches. Additionally, he set a league benchmark by reaching 200 career catches and 3,000 receiving yards faster than any player before him. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections (2014–2016) and two second-team All-Pro honors while captivating fans with iconic plays, including his legendary one-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys.

Photo: audacy.com

Throughout his professional career, Beckham crossed the 1,000-receiving-yard threshold across five distinct campaigns and achieved the ultimate team accomplishment by playing an instrumental role in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI triumph. His career also included journeyman stints with Cleveland, Baltimore, and Miami.

The Next Chapter for a Proven Veteran

Having hit the waiver wire, Beckham is currently available as a free agent in search of an organization seeking depth at the wide receiver position. Meanwhile, the Giants continue navigating a busy stretch that included acquiring quarterback J.J. McCarthy from Minnesota in a trade Monday for a fifth-round pick.

Giants release Odell Beckham Jr, saying goodbye to second chapter of OBJ

While the nostalgic reunion thrilled fans who chanted “OBJ! OBJ!” from the stands, the harsh reality of NFL depth charts dictated the outcome. For the Giants, the chapter on OBJ is officially closed once again.