Sports Industry Shorts: Red Bull Racing, Sunderland AFC, Alzheimer’s Society & More

Oracle Red Bull Racing Expands Memento Exclusives Partnership With 2026 RB22 Show Car Collection

Oracle Red Bull Racing has extended its relationship with Memento Exclusives to launch a 2026 collection featuring a limited run of ten full-scale RB22 Show Cars, a team-developed simulator, and a functional pit stop rig available through the F1 Authentics platform.

Fantasy & Market Impact Asset Valuation: Limited-edition F1 hardware like the ten-unit RB22 series drives collector demand on the F1 Authentics platform.

Limited-edition F1 hardware like the ten-unit RB22 series drives collector demand on the F1 Authentics platform. Brand Activation: Corporate and fan engagement scales through immersive simulators and full-scale pit stop rigs designed for live experiential activations.

Corporate and fan engagement scales through immersive simulators and full-scale pit stop rigs designed for live experiential activations. Regulatory Era Shift: The transition to 2026 regulations brings replica hardware to market.

Engineering the 2026 Era: Inside the Red Bull and Memento Exclusives Deal

Oracle Red Bull Racing is deepening its partnership with UK-based memorabilia specialist Memento Exclusives. Building upon a collaboration that saw the companies launch their first commercially available Red Bull Racing Show Car in 2023, the renewed agreement introduces hardware designed around team design data and manufacturing processes that replicate the race car.

The full-scale RB22 Show Car stands as a cornerstone of the 2026 lineup, drawing its design from the Formula 1 machine raced by Isack Hadjar and Max Verstappen. Production is capped at ten units. Each build incorporates carbon-fibre components, Pirelli tyres, functional steering, working brake lights, and movable wheels.

Beyond static display models, the partnership expands into fan engagement tools. Corporate guests and fans can now experience a simulated Formula 1 wheel change through a brand-new, full-scale Pit Stop Rig, alongside a Red Bull Racing F1 Team Simulator created with direct input from the team.

Commercial Strategy and Leadership Perspectives

Paul Gandolfi, Chief Commercial Officer at Oracle Red Bull Racing, emphasized the core objective of the expanded agreement: bringing supporters closer to the team.

“Memento Exclusives has consistently delivered world-class products that authentically represent our brand and the innovation behind Oracle Red Bull Racing,” Gandolfi stated. “One of the things we’re always looking to do is bring fans closer to the Team, and Memento helps us do exactly that.”

Barry Gough, Founder and CEO of Memento Exclusives, highlighted the significance of the agreement. “From working together to launch the first commercially available Red Bull Racing Show Car in 2023, to now offering the first of the 2026 regulations era, we are proud to continue offering these limited-edition masterpieces to collectors,” Gough noted.

Overview of the 2026 Memento Exclusives Collection

Product Item Specification / Features Availability RB22 Show Car Full-scale build, carbon-fibre, Pirelli tyres, working brake lights, limited to 10 units F1 Authentics Platform F1 Team Simulator Developed with input from the team F1 Authentics Platform Pit Stop Rig Full-scale interactive rig enabling simulated Formula 1 wheel changes Corporate & Fan Activations Replica Components Halos, front noses, wings, mini wheel rims, and bodywork pieces F1 Authentics Retail & Auctions

Broader Sports Industry Updates: Sunderland, Lord’s, and Legal Expansion

In addition to Red Bull’s commercial agreement, multiple major sporting entities have advanced key institutional initiatives. Sunderland AFC has signed a new multi-year partnership with the University of Sunderland, building upon the University’s involvement in Sunderland’s Made in Sunderland week during the 2025/26 season. The initiative creates engagement opportunities for students while highlighting people, organisations and businesses across the city.

Meanwhile, an endurance fundraising event at Lord’s Cricket Ground titled Your Hundred at Lord’s raised more than £310,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society. Spearheaded by Richard Thompson, Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador and Chair of its Sport United Against Dementia Board, the event brought together sports figures, broadcasters, and media executives to complete 100 laps of the outfield. Prominent sports figures, including former England and Arsenal footballer Martin Keown, supported the campaign.

In legal and regulatory developments, commercial law firm Hill Dickinson launched a dedicated sports practice by appointing Richard Bush as Partner and Head of Sport. Bush brings more than 15 years of experience specialising in sports law and regulation, having previously advised governing bodies and major event organisers.

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