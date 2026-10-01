MLW Returns to Pay-Per-View With Saturday Night SuperFight

Major League Wrestling returns to pay-per-view with Saturday Night SuperFight on November 7, streaming live worldwide on VEEPS from Chicago. Founder and CEO Court Bauer confirmed the event will feature championship bouts and concluding rivalries, following closely on the heels of the promotion’s newly announced Tubi television agreement.

Chicago Venue Prepares for Worldwide Broadcast

The upcoming November 7 card anchors a busy period for the promotion. The Chicago venue is expected to generate a high-intensity atmosphere for a card featuring major roster anchors. Court Bauer emphasized that the organization intends to utilize its biggest platform in years to settle long-running promotional feuds.

While a complete match list remains unannounced, several marquee talents are expected to appear. The promotional lineup features MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross, MLW Women’s World Champion Shotzi, Austin Aries, The Good Brothers, Matt Riddle, Místico, CONTRA Unit, and ZAMAYA. The broadcast will be delivered globally via VEEPS.

Tiered Pricing and Global Distribution Logistics

To capture early consumer commitment, MLW structured the pay-per-view distribution across three distinct pricing tiers:

Photo: ringsidenews.com

Purchase Window Pricing Tier Platform First 48 Hours $9.99 (Early-bird pre-order) VEEPS Advance Window $19.99 (Advance purchase) VEEPS November 7 $24.99 (Event-day purchase) VEEPS

In addition to the live digital broadcast, the promotion and VEEPS plan to release a limited-edition Saturday Night SuperFight merchandise collection. Further details will be released closer to the event.

Strategic Growth Following the Tubi Agreement

The return to pay-per-view follows the recent announcement of MLW’s content agreement with Tubi. The promotion is giving fans more ways to follow the promotion as it heads towards November.