Home » Health » Industry and Academia Unite for Water Management in Cajamarca

Engineers and academics convened at the Universidad Nacional de Cajamarca to advance water management education, as reported by Rcrperu.com. The initiative bridges industry practice and university curricula through expert-led lectures addressing treatment technologies, river quality analysis, and urban wastewater reuse.

This academic-industrial collaboration addresses critical technical training gaps in regional resource management. By pairing corporate field experience with engineering coursework, the program equips students to handle complex hydraulic challenges tailored to specific geographic terrains.

In Plain English: The Practical Takeaway Targeted Training: Engineering students gain direct exposure to industrial water treatment methods used in large-scale projects.

Engineering students gain direct exposure to industrial water treatment methods used in large-scale projects. Resource Reuse: Programs emphasize separating and treating wastewater based on contamination levels for urban applications.

Programs emphasize separating and treating wastewater based on contamination levels for urban applications. Terrain-Specific Design: Solutions adapt to regional needs, ranging from mountain river assessments to coastal desalination.

Engineering Expertise Shapes Cajamarca Classroom Instruction The conference, titled “De la industria a las aulas,” brought together specialists from private enterprise and research institutions at the Universidad Nacional de Cajamarca (UNC) Aula Magna on Tuesday, September 29. Carlos Martínez Torres, a senior terrain engineering specialist at Bechtel, delivered the core presentation on water treatment fundamentals and technologies. Martínez Torres noted that direct exchanges with professionals help students grasp real-world applications. “The idea is nutrir la formación de los estudiantes. Yo soy estudiante hace 20 años y también recuerdo algunas charlas, conferencias de profesionales que salieron de nuestras aulas y que ya han ejecutado proyectos y nos ayudan un montón en nuestro aprendizaje,” he stated to Red de Comunicación Regional (RCR). His presentation outlined general concepts and technologies designed to adapt to diverse regional needs. The event represents an ongoing partnership involving the UNC Faculty of Engineering, Bechtel, and Newmont ALAC.

Evaluating River Quality and Urban Wastewater Reuse Beyond basic treatment concepts, the academic sessions focused heavily on hydrological assessment and wastewater recycling. Martínez Torres emphasized the necessity of conducting thorough quality studies on regional rivers to determine appropriate treatment protocols. Urban water reuse emerged as a central theme of the discussions. Systems separating greywater from blackwater allow for differentiated treatment levels depending on subsequent use. Water originating from domestic bathing activities requires less complex purification processes than heavily contaminated industrial effluent. Arturo Castagnino Larriera, an international expert in potable water treatment, joined the panel alongside Rodolfo Ortiz Chávez, a researcher at the UNC Water Technology Research Center. Raúl Arévalo Saavedra, water and infrastructure development manager for Newmont ALAC, and Gaspar Méndez Cruz, principal pre- and post-graduate professor at the UNC Faculty of Engineering, also contributed insights on regional hydraulic challenges.

Adapting Hydraulic Infrastructure to Regional Realities Discussions during the conference underscored that water infrastructure cannot rely on standardized templates. Solutions must match local geographic and economic constraints. Martínez Torres contrasted the mountain context of Cajamarca with coastal urban demands, pointing to large-scale seawater reverse osmosis desalination plants operating in Santiago, Chile, as an example of localized technological adaptation. “De acuerdo a la problemática de cada lugar o de cada región se adopta una solución,” Martínez Torres stated, highlighting that treatment mechanisms must scale with regional water availability and chemical profiles.

References Red de Comunicación Regional (RCR). “Academia y empresas fortalecen la formación universitaria en gestión del agua.” Published October 1, 2026.

Universidad Nacional de Cajamarca (UNC). Faculty of Engineering conference archives: “De la industria a las aulas.” September 2026.