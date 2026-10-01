Burlington Trading Card Shop Targeted in Overnight Break-In

Two men broke into a trading card store in Burlington, North Carolina, stealing nearly $2,500 in cards and causing an additional $500 in damage to the door, security footage and the owner reported.

The Bottom Line

The Burlington break-in resulted in $2,500 worth of stolen Pokémon card inventory and $500 in structural damage to the front door.

High-value retail merchandise, including individual cards valued up to $4,000, was secured separately away from the main showroom prior to the raid.

Local collector support and customer patronage helped offset the initial financial setback within days of the incident.

Burlington Card Shop Targeted in Rapid Overnight Raid

Security footage captured two men smashing through the front glass of E and A Cards in Burlington last week. Charles Villa, owner of the shop, explained that he opened the business specifically for kids and collectors who love Pokémon cards. The intruders made off with their target in roughly a minute, leaving behind shattered glass and a financial deficit that put the family-run store back a little bit.

“Somebody broke my glass, came in, grabbed some stuff,” Villa told wyff4.com. The fast-paced theft targeted specific packs displayed on the retail floor, but the shop’s most critical asset protection protocol prevented a far heavier loss.

High-Value Inventory Secured Off-Floor Limits Total Exposure

While the stolen merchandise totaled $2,500, the business avoided catastrophic financial damage because valuable assets were locked away overnight. Villa pointed to a high-end display case housing a rare individual item valued at approximately $4,000, which remained untouched by the thieves due to evening security measures.

“Of course, this one’s like 4 grand,” Villa said regarding the protected display piece.

Community Backing Follows Second Local Business Breach

The incident marks the second recent business break-in reported in Burlington, highlighting growing security concerns for niche brick-and-mortar retailers. Despite the disruption, customer response in the following days helped stabilize morale. “My family’s—it put us back a little bit, but the next couple of days, our customers came in, they showed out, they supported us, and it was awesome,” Villa noted.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of running a collector-focused storefront, Villa acknowledged the difficult realities of retail operation. “It broke my heart, really. But, you know, what can you do? It’s part of business,” Villa said.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.