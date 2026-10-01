SEGA Announces ‘The House of the Dead: Reawakened’ VR Arcade Attraction

SEGA is bringing its classic arcade horror franchise into virtual reality with “House of the Dead: Reawakened,” a new cabinet featuring a Gothic manor facade and haptic-recoil weapon controllers. Infobae reported that the attraction will make its official public debut in November at the IAAPA Expo, organized by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

SEGA AM1 Builds a Gothic Manor Cabinet for IAAPA Expo

The cabinet spans a massive physical footprint designed to function as an anchor attraction for modern arcades and family entertainment centers. Attractions Magazine reported that the structure includes a miniature themed façade built like a Gothic manor. An 85-inch display serves as the front door, flanked by two 43-inch vertical displays that function as shuttered windows. Players must physically walk through the main door to enter the virtual reality play area, while spectators outside can watch specific footage on the exterior screens. The physical enclosure also features animated lighting, a working clock tower, and environmental audio. The door and windows will also be used to generate a jump-scare reveal before or during the game. The first teaser published by Sega features a message stating that something is reawakening while reserving the complete demonstration for the November trade show.

Unreal Engine 5 Powers the Three-Mission VR Campaign

Inside the enclosure, two participants can play cooperatively using commercial VR headsets, individual 2.1-channel audio systems, and haptic-recoil weapon controllers that simulate real firearm kickback. The software runs on Unreal Engine 5, utilizing the same real-time rendering technology that powers theme park rides like the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run missions at Disneyland and SeaWorld Yas Island’s Hypersphere 360. The campaign is divided into three distinct missions while maintaining the core franchise formula of advancing through predetermined paths to shoot zombies and other creatures. The development draws reference from other virtual reality attractions by Sega, including VR Agent and Alpha Ops VR Strike. Triotech also utilizes the engine for the interactive Super Blaster attraction, and Mousetrappe employed it to create the media for Hypersphere 360. Sega has prior experience with the engine through Alpha Ops VR Strike, an attendant-free virtual reality experience.

Unresolved Pricing and Territory Details Await November Debut

SEGA has not yet announced installation timelines, confirmed geographic territories, or pricing structures for arcade operators. The franchise last saw a major arcade release in 2018 with “The House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn,” followed by console and PC remakes developed by MegaPixel Studio. Full details regarding difficulty configurations, mission lengths, and the exact hardware integration between the analog teaser pistol and the VR haptic controllers will be revealed during the November trade show. The reveal arrives 30 years after the original “The House of the Dead” debuted in Japanese arcades in 1996, where SEGA AM1 designed the adult-oriented horror shooter for players armed with light guns.

Photo: attractionsmagazine.com