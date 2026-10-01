Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Drafts Policy Speech on China Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to signal a diplomatic reset with Beijing during her policy speech on the 5th, aiming to mend bilateral ties fractured since last year by her remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency, as The Hankyoreh reported.

Drafting a Diplomatic Reset Amid Economic Friction

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to emphasize her administration’s commitment to managing frozen ties with China during her policy speech to an extraordinary session of the Diet on the 5th. According to Asahi TV reports cited by The Hankyoreh, an initial draft of Takaichi’s address includes the statement that “China is an important neighboring country, and despite difficult circumstances, we have a relationship built over a long time.”

The draft further specifies that Japan will pursue “dialogue to protect the national interest, rather than dialogue for the sake of dialogue, to build a constructive and stable relationship.” These exact phrases did not appear in Takaichi’s policy speech from the previous year, marking a distinct shift in tone as Tokyo attempts to find an exit ramp from nearly one year of diplomatic and economic fallout.

The Cost of the Taiwan Contingency Remarks

Bilateral relations between Tokyo and Beijing deteriorated sharply following a November meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee last year. Responding to inquiries regarding a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Takaichi stated that such a scenario could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, which would permit the mobilization of the Self-Defense Forces. She added, “If China carries out an armed attack, no matter how you look at it, it is a ‘survival-threatening situation’ for Japan.”

While Takaichi subsequently stated she would “maintain the position of refraining from answering (specific) questions regarding hypothetical situations such as a Taiwan contingency,” she has consistently declined to clarify her stance on retracting the remarks.

Preparing for Upcoming Multilateral Summits

The prolonged diplomatic freeze has exacted a measurable toll on Japanese economic and foreign policy interests. With the bilateral rift showing few signs of resolution, Tokyo faces the prospect that Takaichi may remain sidelined during high-level international convenings. Japanese officials have expressed concern over whether productive bilateral meetings can be secured during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit hosted by China next month, or the G20 summit scheduled in the United States in December.

Key Developments in Japan-China Relations Date Event Impact November last year PM Takaichi’s Taiwan remarks in Diet Triggers Chinese economic restrictions, rare earth export blocks, and travel warnings. September 29 Takeshi Iwaya meets Wang Yi and He Lifeng in Beijing Signals continued diplomatic channels; Beijing softens rhetoric from “retraction” to “correcting wrong actions.” October 5 Scheduled policy speech by PM Takaichi Draft includes outreach language emphasizing long-standing ties and national interest-driven dialogue.

Shifting Tones in Beijing and the Road Ahead

Despite the rigid standoff, subtle shifts in Beijing’s diplomatic posture have offered Tokyo cautious optimism. On September 29, Takeshi Iwaya visited Beijing in his capacity as the head of the Japan Association for the Promotion of International Trade. Iwaya held meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice Premier He Lifeng, demonstrating that Beijing has not entirely closed off working-level diplomatic contact.

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During their exchange, Wang Yi told Iwaya that “what is urgent for the Japanese side is to correct the erroneous words and deeds of its own leaders on the Taiwan issue as soon as possible,” according to reporting highlighted by The Hankyoreh. Analysts note that this phrasing represents a distinct lowering of the rhetorical bar compared to previous demands for an outright retraction of Takaichi’s Diet statements. An Asahi Shimbun editorial observed that while the situation warrants continued observation, these developments indicate a potential change in China’s approach.