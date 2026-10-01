European Stock Markets Slide as Bond Spreads Widen

European Equities Slide and Bond Spreads Widen as Brent Crude Surpasses $100

European stock markets tumbled on October 1, 2026, driven by a sharp rise in government bond yields and Brent crude oil crossing $100 per barrel. Milan’s FTSE MIB led the regional decline with a 2.2% drop, while the Italy-Germany sovereign bond spread widened to 118.5 basis points amid mounting fiscal anxieties across the eurozone.

The Bottom Line Sovereign Debt Stress: The Italy-Germany 10-year yield spread widened to 118.5 basis points as investors reacted to escalating public debt concerns and rising borrowing costs.

The Italy-Germany 10-year yield spread widened to 118.5 basis points as investors reacted to escalating public debt concerns and rising borrowing costs. Energy Market Shock: Brent crude climbed above $100 per barrel, triggering renewed inflation fears and expectations of prolonged high interest rates from central banks.

Brent crude climbed above $100 per barrel, triggering renewed inflation fears and expectations of prolonged high interest rates from central banks. Equities Sell-Off: Milan’s FTSE MIB fell 2.2%, finishing as the regional laggard, weighed down heavily by sharp declines in major banking stocks.

Milan Leads European Markets Lower as Banking Sector Suffers

The first trading session of October brought broad losses to European indices. Italy’s benchmark index finished at the bottom of the regional performance table, dragged down by heavy selling pressure on major financial institutions. Madrid dropped 2.17%, London lost 1.68%, Paris fell 1.62%, and Frankfurt declined 1.03%.

Piazza Affari saw severe contractions among its largest lenders. Banca Mediolanum fell 3.8%, Mediobanca dropped 3.7%, UniCredit lost 3.6%, and both Banco BPM and Intesa Sanpaolo retreated 3.5%. The sell-off extended beyond financials into insurance, automotive, telecommunications, and utilities.

Sovereign Bond Yields Surge Amid Fiscal Pressures

The fixed-income market experienced intense turbulence as investors demanded higher premiums to hold government debt. The yield on the 10-year Italian BTP climbed to 4.69%, marking a 7.8 basis point increase in a single session and reaching its highest level since late 2023. France’s OAT yield advanced to 4.91% following the presentation of the transalpine government’s financial maneuver, which stoked wider concerns over Paris’s public spending controls.

Photo: RaiNews

In the United Kingdom, the 30-year Gilt yield surged to 6% for the first time since 1998, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hovered above 5.2%. Conversely, Germany’s Bund attracted safe-haven inflows, driving its yield down to 3.5% as investors sought relative safety from the broader debt market sell-off.

Market Index / Bond Session Performance Key Metric FTSE MIB (Milan) -2.2% Regional laggard BTP-Bund Spread Widened 118.5 basis points Italian 10-Year BTP Yield +7.8 bps 4.69% (Multi-year high) Brent Crude > $100 / barrel Driven by Middle East supply friction

Energy Shocks and Central Bank Outlooks

Underpinning the market-wide retreat was the resurgence of energy prices. Brent crude surpassed $100 per barrel and extended gains past $101, reflecting a 3% daily increase driven by persistent tensions in the Middle East. The escalating energy costs revived inflation concerns, forcing traders to price in expectations that both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will maintain elevated interest rates for a longer duration.

Photo: ANSA

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street struggled for direction despite strong earnings from Micron Technology, whose revenues quadrupled in the latest quarter. Major technology equities including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Alphabet shed early gains to trade below parity. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.04% at 50,927 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.25% to 7,670 points, and the Nasdaq gained 0.04% to 26,871 points.