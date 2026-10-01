How Much Does a Cup of Coffee Cost in Medellín?

Medellín Coffee Prices Span From $1,000 to $12,000 Across Neighborhoods

A cup of black coffee in Medellín, Colombia, costs anywhere from $1,000 COP at a neighborhood bakery in Manrique to $12,000 COP at a specialty shop like Pergamino, according to data published by El Colombiano. This price disparity highlights a diverging local market where traditional neighborhood tintos coexist with high-end specialty brews.

The Bottom Line

Extreme Price Dispersion: Consumers pay up to 12 times more for specialty coffee ($12,000 COP) compared to traditional corner-store options ($1,000 COP).

Consumers pay up to 12 times more for specialty coffee ($12,000 COP) compared to traditional corner-store options ($1,000 COP). Sustained Consumption Lag: Colombia averages 2.5 kilograms or roughly 330 cups of coffee per capita annually, ranking fifth in the cited comparison, according to Asoexport.

Colombia averages 2.5 kilograms or roughly 330 cups of coffee per capita annually, ranking fifth in the cited comparison, according to Asoexport. Significant Financial Impact: Replicating an annual consumption habit of 330 cups entirely through specialty outlets would cost a consumer $3.96 million COP, contrasted with $330,000 COP at baseline bakery prices.

Neighborhood Disparities Drive the Local Coffee Economy

Geographic location dictates the price of a morning cup across Medellín’s communes. In Manrique, near Parque de Guadalupe, local bakeries price traditional tintos between $1,000 COP and $1,500 COP. Moving west to San Javier, prices edge upward, with residents reporting purchases around $2,600 COP.

In Campo Valdés, prices range from $1,500 COP to $3,500 COP. Similar pricing brackets appear in Barrios Colombia, Robledo Aures, and Belén Rincón, where basic black coffee runs from $1,200 COP to $4,500 COP. Meanwhile, in La Floresta, a standard Americano commands roughly $5,000 COP.

The city’s commercial center exhibits an even wider spread. Somos El Hueco, a digital platform tracking commerce in downtown Medellín, notes that a tinto in the Centro ranges from $1,000 COP to $8,000 COP depending on the venue.

Specialty Chains and the Premium Segment

Leaving the neighborhood bakeries behind reveals a distinct commercial tier dominated by service stations and specialty roasters. At Al Toque shops located inside Terpel gas stations, a 310-milliliter tinto made with Juan Valdez coffee costs approximately $6,500 COP—more than four times the price of budget options in Manrique.

Juan Valdez stores price traditional tintos starting around $5,300 COP for in-store purchases, while delivery apps push that reference up to $7,900 COP. Delivery pricing for an Americano from the brand reaches approximately $10,300 COP.

At the apex of the market, specialty operations such as Pergamino price their preparations between $9,500 COP and $12,000 COP. Gustavo Gómez, president of Asoexport, noted that while national consumption has slowly improved, affordability remains a primary hurdle. “Not everyone has the purchasing power to consume the best type of coffee and not everyone has the culture of buying the highest quality,” Gómez stated.

Establishment Type / Location Product Type Price Range (COP) Manrique Bakeries Traditional Tinto $1,000 – $1,500 San Javier Cafeteria Traditional Tinto ~$2,600 Campo Valdés Shops Traditional Tinto $1,500 – $3,500 Centro (Somos El Hueco) Tinto (Average Range) $1,000 – $8,000 Al Toque (Terpel Stations) Juan Valdez Tinto (310ml) ~$6,500 Juan Valdez (Store / Delivery) Tinto / Americano $5,300 – $10,300 Pergamino Specialty Stores Specialty Preparation $9,500 – $12,000

National Consumption Context and Financial Simulation

Data from Asoexport places Colombia’s per capita coffee consumption at 2.5 kilograms annually, roughly translating to 330 cups per person or 28 cups per month. Regionally, Venezuela registers 2.65 kilograms; El Salvador, 2.75; Costa Rica, 4.05, and Brazil, 6.10.

To gauge the economic weight of this habit, El Colombiano calculated annual expenditures based on different market tiers. Purchasing 330 cups annually at the lowest baseline of $1,000 COP totals $330,000 COP. At $1,500 COP, the figure rises to $495,000 COP. Mid-tier options at $2,600 COP in San Javier bring the annual total to $858,000 COP, whereas the top bakery range in Campo Valdés at $3,500 COP reaches $1.15 million COP.

Moving into commercial formats, an annual supply at La Floresta’s $5,000 COP Americano price requires $1.65 million COP. Al Toque’s $6,500 COP cup equates to $2.14 million COP annually, while a steady diet of $12,000 COP specialty coffees from Pergamino scales the yearly cost to $3.96 million COP.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a tinto cost across Medellín?

Prices vary significantly by neighborhood and venue, ranging from $1,000 COP in local bakeries to over $6,000 COP and up to $12,000 COP in specialty shops and service station chains.

What is the price range for coffee in downtown Medellín?

According to data from the commerce platform Somos El Hueco, a tinto in the Centro district typically spans between $1,000 COP and $8,000 COP based on the specific establishment.

How much coffee does the average Colombian consume annually?

Asoexport figures indicate an average consumption of 2.5 kilograms per person each year, which equals approximately 330 cups.