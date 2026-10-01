QS Spokesperson Ruba Ghazal Compares PSPP to Legault Over Immigration Remarks

Quebec solidaire spokesperson Ruba Ghazal stated on Wednesday that Parti québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon’s refusal to accept public criticism regarding his rhetoric on immigration bears a strong resemblance to the political style of François Legault, La Presse reported.

The political friction centers on comments made by St-Pierre Plamondon on August 29 outside Roger-Comtois secondary school in a suburb of Quebec City. During that appearance, the PQ leader linked public school overcrowding directly to immigration levels without distinguishing between newly arrived students and second-generation immigrants born in Quebec. The remarks immediately drew sharp rebukes from opponents, including Ghazal, who labeled the connection appalling, and Charles Milliard, who denounced the rhetoric as lacking class.

Demanding Democratic Debate Rules and Media Friction

Speaking to journalists in the Saint-Henri neighborhood of Montreal on Wednesday, Ghazal argued that St-Pierre Plamondon missed a clear opportunity to engage constructively with his critics, Le Devoir reported. The QS spokesperson emphasized that in a healthy democracy, political parties, the press, and citizens must collaborate to foster rigorous discussions on major public policy challenges, such as addressing the province’s demographic deficits.

The critique follows an interview where the PQ leader asserted that the contemporary media ecosystem actively encourages misinformation and perceptual distortion, making substantive political dialogue difficult. St-Pierre Plamondon maintained that these systemic biases complicate his party’s ability to address sensitive policy areas freely.

Ghazal pushed back against that framing by underscoring her own willingness to police political discourse across the board, noting that she recently demanded a formal retraction from Parti conservateur du Québec leader Éric Duhaime over inaccurate statistics concerning asylum seekers and fraudulent claims. According to Le Devoir, she framed her own role as a party leader around challenging political messaging that she finds objectionable while grounding debates in verifiable facts.

The broader debate over campaign conduct and political messaging also drew scrutiny in Sherbrooke, where local candidates and municipal figures analyzed the intense pressures placed on individuals running for office, Radio-Canada reported. Former Sherbrooke mayor Évelyne Beaudin and former municipal councillor Vincent Boutin discussed the boundaries of acceptable campaign behaviour during a local analysis segment following a September 24 debate hosted by ICI Estrie at the Cégep de Sherbrooke.

Photo: latribune.ca

The discussion directly addressed an incident involving Gabriel Pallotta, the Parti québécois candidate in Sherbrooke. During a local debate, Pallotta asserted that several PQ candidates were actively pressuring the party leadership to refine its rhetoric on immigration. By the following day, Pallotta posted an apology on Facebook, admitting that he had invented the story under panic and launched assertions that were not factually true, La Tribune reported.

St-Pierre Plamondon Appeals for Leniency Amid Entrenchment

Reacting to the Sherbrooke controversy during a post-debate press conference broadcast by Radio-Canada, St-Pierre Plamondon called for public indulgence toward his local candidate, La Tribune reported. The PQ leader argued that political candidates face immense psychological strain when starting.

Photo: Le Devoir

“I think it is a candidacy that has other qualities: I do not want us to reduce his profile and his efforts to a 15-second clip that he regrets,” St-Pierre Plamondon stated, as reported by La Tribune. He characterized the fabrication as a panic reaction induced by a hostile debate environment rather than a calculated deception.

Meanwhile, Charles Milliard maintained his offensive on the campaign trail in Sherbrooke, publicly denouncing the stubbornness of the PQ leader regarding immigration, L’actualité noted. As political parties continue to navigate the strictures of media engagement and internal message discipline, the debate over how immigration is framed in classrooms and public forums remains a central flashpoint in the unfolding provincial campaign.