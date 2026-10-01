Fargo Man Charged With Murder of Mother Following Nebraska Chase

A 42-year-old Fargo resident is currently facing formal murder charges following an interstate pursuit that stretched from North Dakota down into Nebraska. Law enforcement officials stated that probable cause was established to take the suspect into custody after his mother was discovered dead inside their apartment earlier this week.

The investigation began when officers with the Fargo Police Department conducted a welfare check at a residence located in the 1800 block of 34th Street South. Family members had requested the check after the victim failed to report to work or answer phone calls, which relatives described as uncharacteristically out of character. Inside the apartment, authorities found 60-year-old Pamela Mendoza deceased, having suffered severe trauma. Detectives quickly determined that a gray 2014 Toyota Camry belonging to the victim was missing from the scene.

Fargo Police Chief Travis Stefonowicz and Capt. Matt Christensen outlined the rapid sequence of events during a media briefing, explaining that the missing vehicle’s details were entered into a national law enforcement database in the early morning hours of Tuesday. Within five hours, automated license plate reader technology flagged the car moving along Interstate 80 in Nebraska.

Interstate Pursuit and Arrest Near Milford

Local law enforcement in Nebraska attempted a traffic stop near Milford, prompting the driver to flee and sparking a multi-agency high-speed chase involving the Nebraska State Patrol and air support units. According to investigators, the suspect swerved toward a trooper who was attempting to deploy tire-deflation devices. Officers ultimately brought the vehicle to a halt and apprehended Brandon Cletus George without further incident.

Following the arrest, two Fargo detectives traveled to Nebraska to interview the suspect and process the recovered automobile for physical evidence. Prosecutors filed formal murder charges late Tuesday afternoon, while extradition proceedings remain underway to return George to North Dakota.

Parallel Investigations in Fargo

Alongside the homicide investigation, Fargo Police officials provided updates on a separate, unrelated case involving two individuals found dead following a September 22 welfare check at an apartment in the 3100 block of 44th Street South. Capt. Matt Christensen noted that the identities of those two individuals are still being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications. Post-mortem examinations failed to establish an obvious cause of death for either person, leaving investigators waiting on toxicology results that could take several weeks to process.

Extradition and Pending Legal Proceedings

As legal proceedings move forward, the primary focus remains on returning the suspect to face charges in North Dakota. Extradition paperwork is actively being handled between state authorities.

Photo: kfgo.com

Authorities have asked anyone with additional information regarding either the homicide investigation or the separate welfare check case to contact the Fargo Police Department directly.