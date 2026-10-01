South Korean department stores expand luxury grocery and food hall offerings

Department stores across South Korea are aggressively expanding high-end food halls and luxury grocery selections, mirroring upscale American markets like Erewhon. Driven by surging consumer interest in small luxuries, retailers like Shinsegae, Hyundai, and Lotte are reporting significant surges in food and beverage sales that outpace overall revenue growth.

The Rise of Korea’s Luxury Grocery and Smoothie Bars

Shoppers at Seoul’s upscale retail hubs are increasingly opening their wallets for ultra-premium everyday items, hankyung.com reported on October 1. At the House of Shinsegae in Cheongdam, the popular Twelve Wonderbar smoothie station serves concoctions made from rapidly frozen raw ingredients like ginseng and kale for up to 28,000 won. Despite commanding prices three to four times higher than standard franchise smoothies, the counter regularly generates waiting lines.

The Bottom Line The Trend: South Korean department stores are pivoting heavily toward high-end grocery and food hall offerings to capture the “small luxury” market.

South Korean department stores are pivoting heavily toward high-end grocery and food hall offerings to capture the “small luxury” market. The Pricing: Premium items include 28,000-won smoothies at Shinsegae, 55,000-won domestic sesame oil at Galleria, and 19,000-won peaches at Hyundai.

Premium items include 28,000-won smoothies at Shinsegae, 55,000-won domestic sesame oil at Galleria, and 19,000-won peaches at Hyundai. The Impact: Food and beverage sales at major department stores like Shinsegae grew by 29.1% in the first half of the year, significantly outpacing total revenue growth.

From 200,000,000-Won Wine to 19,000-Won Peaches

The appetite for what industry observers term “food Hermès” items spans multiple categories of fresh produce and gourmet goods. At the House of Shinsegae’s Gangnam branch, the premium wine hall stocks rare bottles such as Leroy Musigny priced in excess of 200 million won. Meanwhile, Galleria Department Store’s Gourmet 494 in Apgujeong introduced a 250mL bottle of domestic sesame oil priced at 55,000 won—roughly five times the cost of standard market alternatives.

Hyundai Department Store is experiencing similar momentum with its H-Sweet fruit line, highlighted by individual peaches retailing at 19,000 won apiece that continue to post sell-out runs. Buoyed by consumers prioritizing verified quality and unique taste profiles, H-Sweet revenues jumped 100% year-over-year between January and August, hankyung.com reported.

Department Store Restructuring and Sales Growth

Physical retail spaces are undergoing sweeping overhauls to capitalize on this culinary shift. Lotte Department Store completed a 17-month major renovation of its Nowon branch in August, introducing a sprawling basement food hall and dedicated dessert specialty zone. These investments are yielding immediate financial returns across the sector, with first-half F&B revenue growth rates at Shinsegae, Hyundai, and Lotte outperforming total company sales growth by margins ranging from 2 to 5.5 percentage points.

Department Store F&B Performance Comparison (First Half) Retailer F&B Sales Growth (YoY) Total Sales Growth (YoY) Performance Gap Shinsegae Department Store +29.1% +23.6% +5.5% pts Hyundai Department Store Outperformed Total Baseline Outperformed Total Sales Growth Lotte Department Store Outperformed Total Baseline Outperformed Total Sales Growth

This structural pivot mirrors the success of Los Angeles grocer Erewhon, which transformed basic organic retail into a lifestyle symbol through curated celebrity collaborations and strict ethical sourcing models. As Korean consumers increasingly adopt trend-driven luxury purchasing habits centered around everyday dining, domestic department stores are proving that high-margin gourmet experiences are expanding.