Virgo Transport 8 sinking death toll reaches 78 as captain arrested

The death toll from the mid-September sinking of the passenger vessel Virgo Transport 8 in the Java Sea has risen to 78, with 57 people remaining missing, according to the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency. Indonesian authorities have arrested and detained the captain on maritime law violations, alleging he knowingly operated an unseaworthy vessel.

Search and Rescue Operations Expand Across the Java Sea

The National Search and Rescue Agency reported that the death toll climbed from 66 to 78 after rescue teams recovered additional bodies following the disaster. The incident occurred on September 13 in the Java Sea near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan. On the 19th day of operations, authorities deployed 1,042 personnel—including military and police officers—to comb an expanded search zone across the region. The ongoing sweep utilizes three helicopters, 11 marine vessels, and 63 professional divers.

When the Virgo Transport 8 sank during the early hours of September 13, official records indicated there were 213 passengers and 30 crew members on board, bringing the total to 243 individuals. Search teams have successfully rescued 108 survivors so far. However, local maritime safety data frequently reveals discrepancies between actual passenger counts and official embarkation manifests.

Captain Arrested Over Unseaworthy Vessel Allegations

Indonesian police confirmed the arrest and detention of the captain under the nation’s shipping laws. State-run Antara news agency and Reuters reported that investigators suspect the captain knowingly navigated a ship that failed to meet basic safety and navigation standards. A representative for the National Police’s Water Police Directorate stated that the captain has been officially named a suspect and placed in custody, though further details regarding the specific charges remain restricted during the ongoing investigation.

Metric Recorded Statistics Total Persons Aboard 243 (213 passengers, 30 crew) Confirmed Fatalities 78 Confirmed Survivors 108 Missing Persons 57 Active Rescue Personnel 1,042

A History of Maritime Incidents in an Archipelagic Nation

Comprising over 17,000 islands, Indonesia relies heavily on maritime transport alongside aviation for domestic connectivity. Despite this structural reliance, enforcement of safety regulations remains inconsistent, frequently leading to vessel overloads, inadequate safety equipment, and fatal accidents during adverse weather conditions or fires. Previous major incidents include a 2018 disaster in North Sumatra where a passenger vessel carrying approximately 200 people sank in a volcanic crater lake, resulting in 167 fatalities.

Search and rescue teams continue recovery operations in the waters off South Kalimantan as authorities press forward with the legal proceedings against the captain.