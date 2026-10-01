Dawson Cram Replaces Natalie Decker for Las Vegas NASCAR Race

Dawson Cram Replaces Natalie Decker in No. 47 Chevrolet at Las Vegas

Dawson Cram is set to replace Natalie Decker in the No. 47 Chevrolet for the upcoming NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 3, 2026. Decker recently ran the entry at Bristol Motor Speedway but has no further starts planned for the remainder of the season.

Fantasy & Market Impact Lineup Adjustments: Dawson Cram takes over the No. 47 seat at Las Vegas, altering the starting grid dynamics for DFS and season-long fantasy managers tracking equipment changes.

Dawson Cram takes over the No. 47 seat at Las Vegas, altering the starting grid dynamics for DFS and season-long fantasy managers tracking equipment changes. Equipment Stability: The Team Stange Racing with Mike Harmon Racing collaborative entry remains a part-time car, limiting predictable data trends for bettors.

The Team Stange Racing with Mike Harmon Racing collaborative entry remains a part-time car, limiting predictable data trends for bettors. Historical Track Baselines: Cram’s prior experience at Las Vegas includes a 31st-place finish in 2023, alongside a 21st-place finish in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2021.

Recent Team Shifts and Bristol Setbacks

Natalie Decker made her fifth start of the 2026 season two weekends ago at Bristol Motor Speedway, driving the No. 47 Chevrolet. Her run ended early due to transmission issues, resulting in a 37th-place finish—her lowest result since her series debut at the Daytona road course in 2021.

That outing contrasted sharply with her appearance earlier in the year at Daytona International Speedway. There, she secured a 22nd-place finish, tying her best result in any NASCAR national series since 2024. Beyond those events, Decker also ran three races for Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen earlier in the year, leaving her without any scheduled O’Reilly Series starts before the 2026 season concludes.

Cram Seeks Stability in the Final Stretch

Dawson Cram steps into the car following a busy 2026 campaign that features 13 starts across 17 appearances. The 25-year-old Ballantyne, North Carolina native recorded his season-best finish of 21st place on Naval Base Coronado while driving for Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen.

Dawson Cram 2026 Season and Track Profile Metric / Event Details 2026 Season Appearances 13 starts in 17 appearances Season Best Finish (2026) 21st (Naval Base Coronado) Career Best Finish 19th (Phoenix Raceway, 2023) Las Vegas Track Best 31st (2023)

Cram’s season has included multiple team switches. He made seven appearances with Mike Harmon Racing—resulting in three DNQs—followed by six starts in six appearances for Gase’s team. Over subsequent outings with Team Stange Racing and Mike Harmon Racing, he has been credited with three DNFs alongside a single DNQ.

Focused Health 302 Broadcast Details

Team Stange Racing with Mike Harmon Racing has not confirmed any plans to run the No. 47 car in any of the season’s final five races. Viewers can watch a live broadcast of the Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on The CW Network, beginning Saturday, October 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.