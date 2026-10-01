Pitso Mosimane Backs Bathusi Aubaas After Injury Blow

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has offered full public backing to midfielder Bathusi Aubaas following another cruel injury setback during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Aubaas hobbled off early in South Africa’s 5-0 victory over Eritrea at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, leaving the national team thin in central areas ahead of a high-profile friendly against Egypt.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth chart adjustments: Brooklyn Poggenpoel’s composed debut performance following the substitution signals a reliable replacement in central midfield. Squad stability: The loss of multiple central options forces technical shifts.

Midfield Crisis Deepens in Cairo

The 5-0 victory at Al Salam Stadium cemented South Africa at the top of Group D with a perfect record of six points from two matches. But that success came at a steep tactical price. Aubaas’s early exit significantly depleted Mosimane’s options in the middle of the park, creating an immediate selection headache.

Aubaas was visibly devastated in the dressing room after picking up the injury. Mosimane addressed the media regarding the midfielder’s emotional state and unfortunate injury history.

“Aubaas is one unfortunate player,” Mosimane stated. “He missed the World Cup because of injury and he was ready to come on and to play. “Again, (he) broke down. Shame, he was crying in the dressing room, but we are there to support him and give him confidence. He is a very good football player. It was his chance to play again because he missed the World Cup. He will soon be back in the national team. We have patience with him.”

Photo: soccerladuma.co.za

Coping Without Mokoena, Mbatha, and Adams

The casualty list in central areas has forced a structural reshuffle. Mosimane highlighted the compounding absences currently testing the squad’s depth.

“Teboho is out with injury; Aubaas is out with injury. So, we are losing a lot of players in the midfield,” Mosimane explained, noting further absences including Thalente Mbatha, Jayden Adams, and Lebohang Maboe.

To manage the workload against Eritrea, the technical staff introduced debutant Brooklyn Poggenpoel and later pulled Themba Zwane into a central role to protect Sphephelo Sithole.

Looking Ahead to Egypt and Kenya

With six points secured from their opening two fixtures, Bafana Bafana turn their attention toward upcoming challenges. Mosimane acknowledged the threat posed by Eritrea earlier in the match, noting that their strong start required disciplined tactical management.

South Africa prepares for a high-profile friendly international clash against Egypt on Sunday, followed by crucial qualification fixtures against Kenya in November.

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