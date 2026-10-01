Cowboys Acquire Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. for Two Draft Picks

Dallas Secures Joey Porter Jr. to Anchor Secondary

The Dallas Cowboys acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers late Wednesday night, according to reports.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Stability: Porter steps directly into the CB1 role in Dallas, reshaping coverage assignments and potentially boosting the secondary’s interception metrics.

Porter steps directly into the CB1 role in Dallas, reshaping coverage assignments and potentially boosting the secondary’s interception metrics. Draft Capital Cost: The departure of a 2028 second-round pick and a late-round selection signals a win-now front-office strategy following a 1-2 start.

The departure of a 2028 second-round pick and a late-round selection signals a win-now front-office strategy following a 1-2 start. Upcoming Matchup: The newly bolstered Cowboys defense prepares to face the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Contract Disagreements Precede Texas Move

Porter missed the first three games of the season with his previous club due to what the organization officially attributed to a back injury. However, underlying contract disagreements appeared to drive his absence from the lineup. The 26-year-old defensive back now steps into the primary cornerback role in Dallas, carrying 165 total tackles and three interceptions across his first three professional campaigns after entering the league as a second-round pick out of Penn State in 2023.

Front-Office Trading History with Pittsburgh

This transaction marks the latest player movement between the two franchises orchestrated by Jerry Jones. Earlier, the Dallas front office brought in wide receiver George Pickens, followed by offensive lineman Broderick Jones over the summer. The Cowboys currently sit at 1-2 on the season and look toward their upcoming Sunday fixture against the 0-3 Houston Texans with their newly configured roster.

Acquisition Previous Team Draft Pedigree Key Career Stats Joey Porter Jr. Pittsburgh Steelers 2nd Round (2023) 165 Tackles, 3 Interceptions George Pickens Pittsburgh Steelers 2nd Round (2022) Active Wide Receiver Broderick Jones Pittsburgh Steelers 1st Round (2023) Offensive Lineman

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