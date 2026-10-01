FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday for Nigeria’s 66th Independence

The Federal Government has formally declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, as a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, according to an announcement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, proclaimed the nationwide holiday on behalf of the federal administration in an official statement carrying the signature of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani. The upcoming national holiday commemorates the exact date when Nigeria gained its independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960.

Minister Urges Unity and Reflection

Marking the milestone, Tunji-Ojo extended congratulatory messages to Nigerian citizens residing both at home and abroad. He called upon the populace to use the anniversary period to actively foster national unity, patriotism, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect.

According to the minister, the anniversary serves as an opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on the country’s journey since independence and to renew their commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous nation.

“As we celebrate 66 years of our independence, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and our diversity is our strength, and our collective determination remains the foundation upon which a stronger and more prosperous nation will be built,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

Emphasizing that peace and stability are essential for national development, Tunji-Ojo urged citizens to emulate the patriotism of the country’s founding fathers.

Government Security Commitments

Tunji-Ojo reassured the public that the government remains committed to strengthening national security, improving public safety and creating an environment where Nigerians can live, work and pursue their legitimate aspirations with confidence.